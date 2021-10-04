Does Your Roof Need Replacing? Here’s How To Do It Properly

From heavy rains, thunderstorms, snow, hail, falling debris, and harsh UV rays, roofs take a bigger hit than any other component of your house. While they can stand up to these weather elements for several decades and protect your home from them, they do not last forever and begin to near the end of their lifespan. Consequently, there comes a time when replacing a roof without delay becomes inevitable to shield your home from the dreaded water damage prevent other complex problems down the road.

If you feel that your property’s roof is in disrepair and needs a replacement, then you are at the right place. The following are some essential factors to consider to help you make advised decisions and simplify the massive undertaking of replacing a roof.

Selecting the Right Material

Amongst the many crucial factors to consider when planning a roof replacement includes your choice of roofing material. You have the option of installing a new material rather than replacing your roof with the same material you have now. The cost of the material, its appearance, and the region you live in will dictate what material best suits your roofing needs.

Asphalt roofing shingles are the most common and affordable types of roofing material available today. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but do an excellent job at providing adequate protection and withstanding harsh weather conditions. However, they are not the most durable roofing materials and are prone to get torn off from high winds due to their lightweight.

In contrast, metal roofs are more durable and more fire-resistant. They tend to have a longer life span than their asphalt shingles counterparts, making them more cost-effective in the long run. With that said, they are more expensive and can get noisy during heavy rains or a thunderstorm.

Researching the pros and cons of each material will help you discern which material would be the best investment for your property.

Hiring a Reputed Roofing Contractors

You may be an ambitious DIYer temped to replace the roof yourself and save some of your hard-earned dollars. But taking on the job may cause you more harm than good. As a burdensome, complex task, a roof replacement is better off left to professional roofing contractors who have extensive experience in the field and can knock out the job done much more quickly and efficiently.

While tearing out the old roof can be done by yourself as it only requires some time, muscle, and sweat, installing the new roof demands specialized skills. Accordingly, attempting it yourself will likely result in a shoddy job, let alone the dangers synonymous with this risky activity.

Fortunately, roof replacements in Georgia have been made trouble-free by some certified and highly qualified roofers who can deliver excellent results in a short time. They will work hard to ensure you get the best value for money by providing quality work and install a new roof using the best materials that will effectively stand the test of time and weather.

Tearing Off the Old Roof

It is always in your best interest to completely strip off the old roof rather than laying new shingles over the existing materials.

One of the major downsides of layering is that the second layer can apply extra stress on the underlying roof framing. That may become a structural issue, especially for older properties. More importantly, peeling off the old layer of shingles enables your roofing contraction to carry out a thorough inspection of the wood decking beneath the roof.

If you are on a budget or perhaps tackling the job on your own, stripping off the original layer may not be a wise decision. But if the existing shingles are starting to curl or the roof is uneven, hiring roofing contractors and peeling off the original roofing is the way to go.

Examining the Wood Decking

As mentioned, tearing off the old roof gives you a chance to inspect the underlying plywood supporting it for any damage. That is not otherwise possible with an overlay.

If you notice soft or broken sheathing in any area, you must replace it with new plywood sheathing right away. The decking must be in optimal condition to provide the new roofing materials a solid base on which you will install them.

Preparing the Roof Surface

Now that the wood decking has been inspected and prepared for the new roofing materials, the roofing contractor will begin laying down asphalt roofing paper over your roof sheathing to create an extra layer of protection against water penetrating the home.

Next, they will install ice dam protection as it protects the roof from ice and water damage.

Finally, a drip edge will be applied around the roof’s edges. It is a piece of metal that protects the decking by preventing rainwater from penetrating underneath the edges.

Installation and Cleanup

With the base of your roof ready, your local roofing contractor will meticulously begin to lay the new roofing materials down in place. You must ensure that they clean up the job site and the yard from any leftover debris and nails and dispose of the old materials as they wrap up the job.

In the final step, an approved building inspector must inspect your roof for any flaws to ensure that the new roof was installed as per the established standards and that it was a job well done by the roofing crew.

Replacing a roof is one of the most significant projects you can invest in as a property owner. A proper roof replacement not only impacts the curb appeal of your property but its value and overall function as well.

Whether your roof is nearing the end of its lifespan or has suffered severe storm damage, getting the job done smoothly and without delay is of paramount importance. That will help protect your home from a multitude of potential problems in the time to come.