New Earth-Friendly Health & Beauty Products Round-Up

Indigo Wild Zum Hand Soaps fight filth, but only with the good stuff – no harsh chemicals or preservatives – to turn the drudgery of frequent mandatory into delight! They are plant based, made by hand and biodegradable AND VEGAN! Besides getting hands pristinely clean, it also keeps them moisturized and in top condition. And it smells great, so you get a mini-aromatherapy experience every time you head to the sink. Here’s the low down on the ingredients: natural olive, coconut and castor oils for next level hydration and thorough cleansing, mood boosting, mind-calming aromatic essential oil blends, salt (a natural thickener that gives the soap the perfect viscosity for the silkiest texture) and water.

Footnanny’s Vegan Cream Power Kit is the first product in their line that is 100% vegan! Created by Gloria L. Williams, a longtime former personal pedicurist to Oprah Winfrey, the vegan Foot Cream formula features five key components (coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, vitamin C, and vitamin E) that work together to nurture the body through the feet. The Vegan Cream Power Kit includes Vegan Foot Cream, a RESCUE buffer, a Massage Arch-N-Ball and a pair of Footnanny’s white cotton socks. PS. this product also works great on your hands!

— Coming in a variety of natural single oil and blend varieties, Guru Nanda makes an essential oil for every person's preferences and desired wellness benefits. Choose from single note options to blends that promote tranquility and calming sleep. All of the oils are created by sustainably cultivating ingredients from around the world and sourcing locally to promote economic growth for local farmers.

— With natural products now the expectation, MyChelle's progressive 360-degree approach to beauty is to provide clean, conscious, and comprehensive skin care products that are bioactive, ethically sourced, and formulated with high-performance ingredients for superior results and a lifetime of natural, healthy skin. Since its founding in 2000 in Colorado, MyChelle has always valued partnerships—people, places, and planet. The sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing practices support a full line of highly effective, targeted treatments including cleansers, exfoliators, serums, moisturizers, and sun protection. MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals is proud to collaborate with the Coral Restoration Foundation, the world's largest non-profit marine-conservation organization dedicated to restoring coral reefs to a healthy state.

— Has a mission is to create worry-free products that are completely safe for kids & our planet. This water-based nail polish is free of ALL harsh, smelly chemicals and has No VOCs, so it does not pollute the air. Plus, Piggy Paint is Non-toxic, Cruelty-free, and Vegan, so it's harmless to all animal life. Orders are packed with biodegradable starch peanuts that decompose in water, leaving no toxic waste. The flats and boxes that originate from their packaging manufacturer have a long, happy life. This cardboard arrives to Piggy Paint's warehouse with empty bottles and is then repurposed multiple times before eventually being used as packing material for orders that are shipped across the US (and to 20 other countries!). With an ethical, eco-minded vision, Piggy Paint strives to offer the safest polish on the planet. Piggy Paint can be purchased at Target and on piggypaint.com

– A forward thinking and consumer focused brand, making some of the best rolling accessories out there! Their fun and vibrant packaging makes them stand out from competitors. Blazy's accessories – including rolling trays, cones and their famous pink papers – are perfect for any smoker, from casual to connoisseur. In April, Blazy Susan will be partnering with One Tree Planted where one tree will be planted for every order placed through blazysusan.com