Verses to help us appreciate the vitality of nature during this time of global stress

The sunrise in the morning

And sunset red serene

The flower on the meadow

And leaves on trees so green

The eagle high above

The sparrow in its nest

The deer in the forest

Lying down to rest

The elephant with baby

On savannah roam

The ant in his anthill

Spending time at home

The waterfall cascading

To fall on rocks below

A river swift and winding

As vital waters flow

Marine life in the ocean

And fish in the lakes

The rain rejuvenating

And life on earth awakes

The prairies and the flatlands

Majestic mountains high

The shifting desert sands

O’er which the camels ply

Winter in the Arctic

Gripped in ice and snow

A polar bear is fishing

For prey that moves too slow

Jungles in the tropics

The clever chimpanzee

An island paradise

Emeralds of the sea

The canyons and the valleys

Magnificent and grand

A woven tapestry

Of many colored strand

The sky an azure blue

The precious air we breathe

This and all the other

Lead us to believe

The beauty on this planet

Was here before we came

We rule with abandon

One day they’ll do the same

We’re all in this together

Warnings we should heed

Precarious we cling

And through the cosmos speed

The final reckoning

And consequence not faced

A tiny insect stirs

Midst the rubble and the waste

All of humankind

And all we’ve ever done

May forever vanish

Like a teardrop in the sun