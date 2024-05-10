Greener Toothpaste Options

Dear EarthTalk: Why are conventional toothpaste tubes not eco-friendly? What better alternatives are out there?

—Jackie V., Pittsburgh, PA

The impact of conventional toothpaste tubes is significant and largely negative. Typically made from non-biodegradable plastic and aluminum, they present significant challenges in recycling processes. The mixed material composition requires complex, costly separation techniques, making recycling inefficient and often nonviable. According to Forbes, some 1.5 billion toothpastes tubes are discarded each year.

The production and disposal of these tubes involves substantial energy use and emissions. From the extraction and processing of raw materials to manufacturing and eventual disposal, the lifecycle of conventional toothpaste tubes is energy-intensive and ecologically damaging. After use, they are typically “discarded at a facility and will end up in the landfill” says Julie Smith of Aspire Colorado.

In response to these issues, there has been a rise in eco-friendly alternatives. Zero-waste toothpastes, which eschew traditional tubes, are becoming increasingly popular. These typically come in tablet or powder form and are packaged in biodegradable or recyclable materials. Toothpaste tablets are especially sustainable as they also reduce water usage, relying instead on saliva of water.

Other innovative solutions include toothpastes packaged in metal tubes, which are easier to recycle than plastic ones, and brands that use plant-based container materials. These efforts reflect growing consumer demand for sustainable products, reflecting a broader trend towards environmental responsibility.

Several brands have been leading the way in this shift towards sustainability. David’s Natural Toothpaste offer toothpaste is packaged in metal tubes, and The Humble Co. uses plant-based materials for their biodegradable tubes. Both options present a significant reduction in waste compared to traditional plastic tubes. These products not only help to reduce environmental impacts and also cater to health-conscious consumer by avoiding harmful chemicals often found in conventional toothpastes.

However, transitioning to these eco-friendly alternatives is not without its challenges. Makers face significant hurdles in altering established production lines, sourcing materials that meet quality and safety standards and potentially incurring higher costs. Consumers may also be hesitant to switch to new formats, such as tablets or powders, or may be skeptic about their efficacy. Additionally, the initial cost of these alternatives can be higher, which may deter widespread adoption.

Regulation and industry standards play a crucial role in facilitating this transition. Governments can promote the use of sustainable packaging by implementing policies that encourage recycling, reduce the use of non-recyclable materials or provide incentives for companies to develop greener products. Specific regulations that mandate the use of recyclable materials in packaging can drive innovation in the industry, leading to more sustainable options becoming available and economically viable.

CONTACTS

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at https://emagazine.com. To donate, visit https://earthtalk.org. Send questions to: question@earthtalk.org.