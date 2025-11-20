Eastward & Upward: Indulging in Washington’s Central Cascades

As I drive east from Seattle on Interstate 90, the office parks and strip malls of the East Side fade into tall Douglas firs and basalt outcrops. The van climbs nearly 2,000 feet in a dozen miles, and I roll down the window for a lungful of mountain air. My heart rate drops as city life slips away behind me. I’m headed for a two-night “Nature Versus Nurture” escape on the wet and wild west side of the Cascades—only an hour from Seattle but mentally a world apart.

Night one is at Tinkham Campground, a National Forest Service site with 47 car-camping spots, a handful perched beside the rushing South Fork Snoqualmie River. The 1.9-mile access road is slow, rutted gravel but manageable in any car. A few sites are first-come, first-served, though booking ahead on recreation.gov eases the worry. If you can snag sites 13, 17, 22, or 24, you’ll be right on the water and buffered from neighbors, but every site has its charms—and river access is easy anywhere along the campground’s edge.

Creature comforts are sparse, but the serene greenery and steady wash of the river offer spa-level relaxation. It’s an ideal place for shinrin-yoku—“forest bathing”—the Japanese practice of immersing yourself in the sensory world of the woods. That’s exactly what my night at Tinkham delivered.

I slept deeply to the hiss of the river and woke to a “dawn chorus” of birds. Mist hung between the trees as crepuscular rays lit the forest in golden splendor, scattering fog like a stage show. I scarfed a cold brew and a day-old cardamom croissant from St. Bread (my favorite Seattle bakery), then wandered the rocky riverbank one more time before packing up. A night in the Snoqualmie River’s riparian zone proved a perfect reset.

Back on the dirt road and soon enough I-90, I headed east toward Silver Fir Lodge at the Summit at Snoqualmie—a quick 10-minute drive—to pick up my rented bike and shuttle reservation. I was set for a 20-mile gravel ride beginning in the eerie Snoqualmie Tunnel and rolling gently downhill along the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail to Rattlesnake Lake.

Entering the 2.3-mile tunnel on a warm September morning, I instantly regretted leaving my jacket behind. Despite the sunny day, the tunnel rarely climbs above 50°F. And was it ever dark; the only light sources are daylight at each end (not visible for most of the ride) and the headlamps on any occasional bikers and hikers inside. But that’s OK because there’s not much to see inside the eerie tunnel, and a headlamp is all you need to spotlight upcoming divots in the dirt floor so you can avoid them and stay upright. The only sounds inside the tunnel are the constant of my bike tires rolling through the dirt and the occasional pitter-patter of water seeping from the ceiling and dripping to the floor below. While it’s indeed a thrill to ride a bike through this former railroad tunnel into the heart of the Cascades, I can’t pedal fast enough to make it through to the now-tiny light half a mile and 10+ minutes more down the line.

With my crankset churning at a strong clip, the light at the end of the tunnel gets bigger and soon enough I cross the threshold out into the warmth and light. Even though I have 19 more miles to go to my destination along the shores of Rattlesnake Lake, I am glad the hardest 2.3 miles of the ride are behind me. The rest is downhill — albeit only a 2-3% grade — and on well-maintained, car-free gravel, so I am looking forward to cruising through the forest accordingly.

The Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail that I am traversing a section of today runs from Rattlesnake Lake for 289 miles to the Washington-Idaho border in its entirety. But this stretch near Snoqualmie Pass might be the most heavily used section, although you wouldn’t know it on this early September weekday, when no one else is around. It’s amazing how quickly 20 miles can click by on a bike when you are heading slightly downhill on a gravel road through the forest with no motorized vehicles to watch out for. In about 80 minutes I was down at the “bottom” lakeside waiting for the shuttle bus to take me back up to my car at the summit. What a ride! With my night in the woods and my day of adventure now in the rearview mirror, I couldn’t wait to get to my destination for Night #2 for some much deserved pampering, rest and relaxation…

* * *

I knew I had come to the right place after returning from the wilds when the greeter at the Salish Lodge’s elegant reception desk offered me a strawberry-rhubarb lemonade, vodka optional. Even though I had been camping just the night before, it already felt like ages ago as I checked into this luxury lodge perched above Snoqualmie Falls, about an hour east of Seattle.

Built in 1916, the lodge began as an eight-room inn on the far side of the falls—a carb-loading waypoint for loggers heading into the hills, where the famed “logger’s breakfast” gained its lore. The family-run business survived for decades, but by the 1980s the building was fading. Puget Western, the real-estate arm of Puget Sound Energy, bought it and rebuilt it. When it reopened in 1988, the revamped Salish Lodge offered timber beams, river-rock fireplaces, and sweeping views of the 268-foot falls. Hollywood soon noticed: David Lynch cast the lodge as the “Great Northern Hotel” in Twin Peaks, sealing its pop-culture legacy.

Ownership shifted over the years—from an investment group in the late 1990s to the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe in 2007—and finally, in 2019, to the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, whose ancestral lands include the falls. Their stewardship placed sustainability at the center of the lodge’s identity. Eighth Generation, the Tribe’s “Inspired Natives” company, stocked the shop with wool throws, jewelry, and art by Native creators. The lodge became known for its house honey, produced on-site by Italian bees—gentler than the more common Russian sub-species—tended by a staff beekeeper who also runs the retail-branded Shipwreck Honey. Pollinator gardens replaced the idea of an overworked chef’s garden, ensuring steady support for the hives.

Sustainability has turned practical here, not performative. Food waste is diverted through a partnership with Cenergi, which transforms leftovers into compost—an effort that has already prevented more than 437 tons of carbon emissions. Single-use plastics are being phased out, with complimentary glass water bottles and in-room refill stations replacing disposable ones. Even the straws tell a story: locally blown glass straws, crafted by Robert Banks in nearby Carnation, WA, not only reduce waste but also generate donations to the Ancestral Lands Movement. Sourcing choices reinforce inclusivity and local connections, from pastries made in collaboration with regional gluten-free bakeries to coffee supplied by Campfire Coffee, a local Black woman– and veteran-owned roaster. Guided by the Snoqualmie Tribe’s reverence for this sacred land and waterfall, Salish Lodge strives to reduce its carbon footprint while offering guests a more intentional, connected experience.

After finishing my spiked lemonade, I found my room—complete with fireplace, couples shower, and a balcony overlooking the roaring falls. Before dinner I wandered to the public viewing deck, catching rainbows in the mist, then returned for a late-afternoon “Salish Signature” massage. Within minutes I was drifting in and out as the therapist worked out every kink with locally sourced aromatherapy oils. An hour vanished in what felt like seconds. I thanked the therapist, slipped back into my robe, and headed to my room for a blissful pre-dinner nap—my camping night already a distant memory.

Refreshed, recharged and hungry for dinner, I headed for the lodge’s restaurant. The dining room features warm timbered beams and romantic lighting — and overlooks, you guessed it, Snoqualmie Falls. The menu is chock full of locally sourced game and seafood. I began with the simple green salad—baby lettuces kissed by house honey from the lodge’s own hives, toasted walnuts and a light dressing. For my entrée, I selected the Pacific wild-halibut, simply prepared so that its fresh-caught flavor stood clear, and accompanied by seasonal vegetables grown nearby—every bite reminding me that the kitchen prioritized regional sourcing. For dessert, I couldn’t resist the bread pudding with apricot compote and bourbon butter sauce—comfort food elevated, and yet steeped in the kind of local refinement that echoed the entire stay. Between courses, I sipped a glass of Washington pinot noir and listened to the falls beyond, feeling thoroughly spoiled by both the view and the provenance of what I ate.

By the time I crawled into my king-size bed that night, lulled by the steady thunder of Snoqualmie Falls, the contrast between the two halves of my trip felt almost mythic. One night I had slept inches from the earth, wrapped in river mist and birdsong; the next I was wrapped in a thick robe, savoring honey from lodge-raised bees and letting a therapist untie every knot in my back. Yet instead of feeling contradictory, the shift felt like a reminder of how closely nurture can follow nature when we let it. The damp humus of the forest and the polished comforts of the lodge were, in their own ways, two expressions of the same landscape—one wild and unfiltered, the other shaped with care by the people who have long revered this place. As I drifted off, tucked under my high thread-count duvet, the roar of the falls reminded me that I was indeed sleeping by the same river, albeit 20 miles downstream, as the night before when I was camping out. The sound of the wild and rushing water—God’s sleep machine—was the common thread of the trip — and I haven’t slept as well since.