Reusable Calico Bags In Australia: How To Maximize The Use Of Eco-Bags

The world today is facing a dire and overwhelming problem: plastic pollution. Every year, people are dumping over eight million tons of plastic on the ocean, which destroys marine habitats across the world slowly.

The amount of plastic wastes that dumpsites encounter daily continuously increases. In this regard, people need to act now and find good solutions to plastic pollution before it ruins nature entirely.

Nowadays, one of the easiest and most economical ways of decreasing plastic consumption comes in the form of eco-friendly bags. Eco-bags bring numerous advantages of using plastic bags, such as reusability and convenience.

The only problem with eco-bags, though, is that they are still not widely adopted.

In this article, you will learn more ways on how to maximize the use of eco-bags for the benefit of the environment.

Sell More Eco-Friendly Bags

Eco-bags are beneficial for the environment, but some establishments haven’t coped up to this new norm yet. The majority of the global population still prefers to use plastic bags when they go shopping.

Businesses need to sell eco-bags more to the public to maximize their use. You can use the eco-bags as a means of increasing your brand awareness through advertising. You can also sell your own eco-bags featuring your brand’s or business’ logo, like what Calico Bags Australia does. They are putting their logo on their eco-bags, which increases their brand’s awareness while promoting the use of eco-friendly bags at the same time.

Offer Eco-Bags As Gifts

Another way of promoting eco-bags so that more people will use it is by offering them as gifts to customers. You can encourage your customers to start using eco-bags from now on and get rid of plastic bags by giving them free eco-bags when they purchase from your store or shop.

Break It Down For Your Customers

You have to make it simple for your customers to start using their eco-bags. Think of ways that will help them remember to always use eco-bags when shopping, such as giving discounts to customers who are using their eco-bags.

You can also try adding a simple message on receipts that will help your customers remember always to bring their eco-bags the next time they shop at your store. You can even try putting environmental messages on eco-bags that you give away to your customers to help them be reminded about the importance of using eco-friendly products.

How To Start Using Eco-Bags From Now On

Getting eco-bags will not be enough if you don’t intend to use them. Switching from plastic to eco-bags might be hard for you at the start, but give it a little bit of time, and you’ll soon get used to it. Here’s how you should start using eco-bags more in your daily life.

Avoid Getting Too Many Eco-Bags

Having a bunch of reusable bags that you will never use won’t be beneficial. So, it’s best to keep a certain number of eco-bags that you intend to use.

Eco-bags are so easy to get these days. They are usually given out for free at numerous events and shops. So, as a result, a lot of people have amassed a large collection of eco-bags that they don’t end up using.

Donate your excess eco-bags that you don’t use so others can reuse it.

Store Your Eco-Bags Properly

Keep your bags in a convenient and easy-to-remember place so you won’t forget about them when you go shopping. You can keep them in your car, in your purse, by the door, or whichever part of your house where they can be easy to grab.

Don’t Limit The Use Of Your Eco-Bags

Keep in mind that eco-bags are not just only for grocery trips. You can put any type of item in an eco-bag. So, wherever you go, just make sure that you bring one with you.

Repair Damaged Eco-Bags

Eco-bags are also mendable and repairable. So, there’s no need to throw them right away if they are damaged. If the eco-bag has holes or the seams start to come undone, you can repair it on your own easily.

Learn To Maintain Your Eco-Bags Properly

Follow proper care instructions when cleaning your eco-bags. Also, keep in mind that some of the eco-bags will quickly degrade if they are washed too often.

Conclusion

As plastic waste continues to suffocate our lands and oceans, people need to find more alternatives that are guaranteed not to harm the environment.

Eco-bags are one of the smartest and eco-conscious solutions we have for reducing plastic consumption. Even though they are not as durable as the plastic bags, you can still reuse them for about a year or two.

So, to help save the world, you should start using eco-bags from now on wherever you go as they can help you carry different types of items.