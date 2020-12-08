Eco-Friendly Beauty Trends Your Face & Body Will Love

Women are becoming more open to having a green beauty routine, and in a recent survey, it was revealed that 55 percent of women are willing to try products from new or unfamiliar brands, as long as they are sustainable or clean. For 2021, experts predict that new beautytrendswill lean towards greater sustainability as more brands will come up with affordable yet eco-friendly product lines. Moreover, it is expected that more individuals will be choosing beauty treatments that won’t have a negative impact on the environment, as well as low maintenance beauty looks that require less product. Check out these eco-friendlybeautytrendsthatyourfaceandbodywilllove.

Clean manicures

As cleanliness and hand hygiene have become more important than ever, it is predicted that women will be eschewing acrylics, nail art and gemstone manicures, andwill be opting for clean manicures instead. A clean manicure not only means enhancing one’s natural nails and keeping them at a shorter length; it also means using natural products to strengthen the nails. The best thing about clean manicures is that with the right tools and products, you can get the most out of nail care at home, as it’s easy and low maintenance compared to acrylics or gel manicures. To begin, remove old polish, then use cuticle softener before gently pushing back your cuticles with an orange stick. Cut and file nails; then buff to a sheen. Lastly, apply a nail strengthener that doesn’t contain formaldehyde, toluene or DBP, such as Sally Hansen Hard as Nails, or Karma Organic Deep Nutrition Nail Strengthener, and you’re done.

Organic lip tints and stains

More women are choosing to go without lipstick since current health standards require us to wear protective masks whenever we leave the house. But beauty experts say that organic lip tints and stains will be all the rage next year, as these give lips a long lasting color that won’t fade or budge. To use, apply lip balm first; then wipe away excess balm so that the tint or stain will adhere to the lips. Apply product to the center of your bottom lip. Then, with a finger, tap the color outwards, going to the corners of the lips. Repeat on the upper lip. Some good organic lip tints and stains to try include PureBIO Lip Tint, Fat and The Moon All Natural/Organic Lip and Cheek Stain, and Au Naturale Lip Stain.

Fresh skin

It is predicted that early 2000s makeup will be big in 2021, which means that we’ll see the return of colorful eyeshadow and eyeliner within a few months. To update the look, colorful eye makeup will be paired with fresh, glowing skin, which means saying no to heavy foundation and powder. To achieve fresh skin, scrub up with a natural exfoliant – you can make one by mixing a teaspoon of sugar with olive oil. After scrubbing, rinse with clean water, and then wash off oily residue with an organic face wash, such as OSEA Ocean Cleanser or True Botanicals Nourishing Cleanser. Apply toner and moisturizer, then apply organic tinted moisturizer such as Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream or Kosas Tinted Face Oil. The result? Fresh, glowing skin that looks great with colorful eye makeup.

Next year’s beauty looks are leaning towards minimalism and sustainability, so try these eco-friendly makeup andbody care trends to green up your routine. Try out different products to find the best ones for you, and always read the labels to ensure that you’re buying organic, cruelty-free, and environmentally-friendly beauty products.