Eco Friendly Birthday Gifts For A New Decade

There is no doubt that the whole world has become more aware of the urgency to address concerns about the environment and a range of climate problems around the globe. We won’t be around to say who is the most correct about the issues, but that should not stop us from becoming a good ancestor by doing our own bit.

Whether you are eco friendly or not, it just makes sense to give an eco friendly birthday gift to celebrate the passing of another year and hopes for the future.

It’s A Wrap

Starting from the outside in, there are many ways to be more eco friendly, from using reusable cloth or paper based gift bags (remember to buy those made from sustainable paper sources), to simply ensuring everything you buy is plastic free, this is an easy way to start as you mean to go on.

If you have the creative flair and time, getting a large roll of 100% recycled paper will ensure you may see out more than one year of the decade never having to buy wrapping paper, saving some money in the process.

Reusing Ribbons and Bows you have received in the past to keep the upcycling in progress. Another option is to invest in a large ball of twine, which is also perfect for releasing your inner creative to have some fun.



With eco friendly paper tape and all the readily available biodegradable options, there is no need to hold back your own joy at making the package as interesting as the gift inside.

Gifts With A Life Of Their Own

There is an ancient Chinese proverb which says, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” It has become a popular way to reinforce that acting now pays dividends for the future. It can also be applied to the giving of gifts.

For those looking to improve indoor air quality, there are many plants which are easy to grow and have other uses as well. Aloe Vera, which thrives in humid, warm environments is perfect for the bathroom. It also pulls double duty for those who seek its health benefits or use to help skin conditions.

There are a number of small palm trees which will remove all toxins from the air and help bring the outside indoors. The Areca Palm, Lady Palm and the Parlor Palm are all popular plants which help improve air quality. Having the number of an eco friendly florist to hand who can come up with a combination which is sure to delight is a handy fall back for anyone who wants to get good advice on how to say it with flowers.

Make It A Gift Which Counts

Whether you have cash to burn, or you are on a tight budget, making the gift inside something meaningful is all part of the fun. Moving from the disposable mindset to one of upcycling and reusing everything is a great way to explore new options for being more considerate to mother earth. Gather ideas from Etsy and other hand crafting sites to make yourself, or source that unusual, unique gift to send just the right message.

Even if you fall back to the ever popular gift of socks, make sure they are made from natural fibers. Sustainable bamboo and cotton and hemp and cotton clothing are become more popular. There are now many options for organic clothing searching online.

Remember to check in locally to find out if there is a nearby distributer or alternative which will help keep the carbon footprint to a minimum.

Experiences Which Last A Lifetime

Many people are also turning to giving experiences rather than more things. Making memories which can be recalled with shared joy from the giving as well as the receiving is one of the best ways to renew and sustain relationships.

Whether it is a spontaneous picnic in a park, a museum adventure or some well-deserved pampering, there are many possibilities available to suit any budget. If you have planned a far flung trip, check in on local dates for Yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi and other skill based learning activities. These types of activities help make the most of the time needed to recharge and come back both refreshed and with a renewed sense of adventure.

Still Stuck? Choose One Of These

For those who are still at a loss to know what to give, you can go wrong with sustainable bamboo products as an eco friendly gift anyone will appreciate eventually. Sustainable bamboo products are now becoming the replacement for many plastic based options, so keep track who has received these from you.

When in doubt, giving bamboo cooking utensils, cutlery sets and bamboo straws for eating and drinking on the go, bamboo and stainless steel reusable hot and cold travel mugs, bamboo toothbrushes and hairbrushes are all good options. There are even make up remover pads made from sustainable bamboo. You may also want to make a note to order bamboo toilet paper for your own home if you are not already doing so.

The Decade Ahead

The one thing we can all count on is that the next decade will be filled with change and even more stress. Staying true to your own personal values of integrity, honor, and compassion can help make it easy to regain the path towards a sustainable future should you ever get led astray.

Live is about enjoying the journey as well as arriving at the destination, so becoming greener every day is one of the ways to put the best foot forward.