More and more people are delving into various eco-friendly business ventures because sustainability is already considered a necessity as we move forward towards economic progress. This is the reason why even known brands are transforming their processes to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

If you are a budding entrepreneur who is exploring your options when it comes to a viable business venture, make sure that you factor in sustainability. It becomes vitally important to preserve nature. Each of us is responsible for integrating sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions into the business and manufacturing process”, says Gevorg Hambardzumyan, CEO of US-based sign manufacturing company Front Signs producing solar-powered light box signs. In line with this, below are some eco-friendly business ideas that may just catapult you to success even as a startup entrepreneur.

Organic Catering

One of the most viable eco-friendly business ideas for startup entrepreneurs is organic catering. This is specifically appropriate if you are a foodie who has a keen interest in gardening as well. This business venture focuses on catering to various events and occasions using organically grown produce. With this kind of business venture, your target market is not limited to nature lovers as well as health and wellness enthusiasts, but to the general public too.

Organic Cosmetics

The beauty industry is an immense sector with a large target market. However, more and more people are steering clear from synthetic products and going for natural alternatives instead to keep them healthy and beautiful at the same time. This is one of the reasons why penetrating the beauty industry by introducing cosmetics made from natural raw materials is a viable business venture for budding entrepreneurs. Aside from the great demand, you will also have the opportunity to give back to your community by employing the women from your locality to manufacture your organic cosmetic products.

Green Event Management

Another business venture worth exploring as a startup entrepreneur is green event planning. Come to think of it, there is a significant amount of trash generated each time people celebrate parties, regardless of whether it is a birthday, anniversary, wedding, graduation, or any other occasion. For this reason, it is a good idea to put up an event management company that advocates zero waste from planning to execution to the aftermath of the event.

If you are well-versed in events planning and project management, the only thing that you need to equip yourself with is the knowledge of sustainable practices that will be able to complement your business. For instance, you may opt to go paperless in all your business transactions and this will already be a significant help. You can also try to use materials that are considered as wastes such as empty plastic bottles, in creating the decor for the events you are catering to.

Eco-consulting

In case you have a degree in sustainability or immersed in an industry where sustainability is practiced, allowing you to earn sufficient experience in the field, then one of the most viable business ventures you should consider is eco-consulting. With this kind of business, sharing your expertise in different industries on how various companies would be able to turn their businesses into becoming sustainable will prove to be a breeze.

You can also offer green consulting services which are more focused on finding alternative energy sources for companies and households. Green consulting will help your target clients reduce their energy consumption by implementing sustainable processes such as the use of the sun or the wind’s energy to generate power.

Green Franchises

You may have a hard time thinking about a sustainable business but fortunately, there are already several sustainable business ventures in the field. In this case, it is a good idea to invest your funds into these companies and support their cause by acquiring a franchise of their business and managing your unit until it grows. The key here is to explore sustainable green businesses offering franchise alternatives to help them grow.

Second-hand Shop

Support waste reduction by putting up a second-hand shop where you can either sell various things or have them rented instead. You can do this either by putting up a brick and mortar shop that your customers can visit, or setting up an online shop that makes it more convenient for your shoppers to spot the item that they need. With this kind of business, you can even grow your network significantly by asking people to sell you the things that they no longer use, or even mediating between two users looking into disposing of their belongings and one trying to find an item that they need.

Recycling Business

Aside from a second-hand shop, you can also start up a recycling business to reduce the wastes that end up in landfills, or worse, the ocean. Keep in mind that not all the plastic bottles or glass containers that are dumped into the recycle bin end up being actually recycled. Some of these still end up as trash in the landfills, which is why you need to think of an innovative way on how you will be able to recycle various types of wastes.

Urban Gardening

With limited land space in most cities, urban gardening is one of the most viable business ventures that you can start to help even people in the city grow their own food and become more sustainable. Alongside this, there is also the option for you to try and open up a composting business. In this case, you can pick up composts from various sources to be delivered to farmers and gardeners tending their crops.

The Bottomline

The importance of sustainable measures is not limited to households. Rather, it is more important for businesses to ensure that their manufacturing processes are environmentally friendly to ensure the longevity and availability of the raw materials that they need to produce their products. Thus, as a budding entrepreneur, make sure that you factor in sustainability in your business venture, and for sure, you will be able to open doors for your success.