Eco-Friendly Cleaning for a Healthier Indoor and Outdoor Environment 

Many everyday cleaners contain harsh chemicals but labels certified by the EPA can make it easier for householders to choose genuinely greener products instead. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other harmful chemicals used in cleaning products can cause serious health issues such as respiratory illnesses or skin irritations when used in the home and, at the same time, they contaminate natural outdoor habitats when they are flushed away. In addition, the single use plastic in which cleaning products are contained ends up polluting the land, waterways and oceans. By implementing safer cleaning practices at home, you can minimize the risks to your health and reduce your impact on the environment without compromising on the cleanliness of your home.

Maintaining a Healthier Home

Regular cleaning is essential in order to remove harmful bacteria and allergens from the home, however, many products contain dangerous VOCs and other harmful chemicals that cancel out the benefits of cleaning when they end up polluting the indoor air upon release. Studies have linked strong cleaning chemicals with respiratory illnesses such as asthma and allergies, but these conditions can also be caused by natural allergens in the home that need to be removed through cleaning. As well as reducing your impact on the environmental, using greener products and gentler cleaning methods will help to remove natural allergens and chemical irritants from the air in your home. By swapping aerosols, chlorine bleach and heavily scented products for eco-friendly or homemade natural products, you can ensure your home is a healthier and safer place to live.

Protecting The Wider Environment

As well as polluting indoor air, VOCs also negatively affect the wider outdoor environment where, together with other chemicals such as ammonia and phosphorus commonly found in cleaning products, they contaminate fresh water sources. When they are left uncontrolled they accelerate the growth of certain aquatic plants. These clog natural animal habitats and when they die, take oxygen from the water. As well as killing off fish and other freshwater creatures, the water soon becomes unsuitable for human use. While the contents of cleaning products are known to be harmful, the plastic bottles in which they are stored also cause damage to the environment both in their production and when they are discarded after use. By swapping to recycled or compostable cloths and bottles, you can help to minimize this impact. Better still, you can now choose from a growing number of plastic-free brands that supply concentrated, eco-friendly cleaning products that are dissolved in water in a glass bottle. As much smaller amounts of product are needed, the carbon footprint of transportation is also significantly reduced.

Harsh chemical cleaners can be hazardous both within the home and when they reach the outside environment. By taking advantage of a greater choice of eco-friendly products, you can safely remove harmful allergens from indoor air, minimize pollution from single-use plastics and help to reduce the overall carbon footprint of cleaning products.