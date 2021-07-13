Eco-Friendly Daily Products That You Should Try To Save The Planet

The polar climate is warming, the arctic is melting, heat waves are striking the cooler countries of the world, and winter is hitting moderately cold areas more violently. Wildfires have become more and more frequent, and plastic continues to rummage the oceans, killing and injuring billions of species in the process. These are all undeniable signs that the planet is in dire need of help. As these conditions continue to worsen, our ecosystem will eventually go completely out of balance. Climate change is the product of hundreds of years of human carelessness. Just like the damage was built up, there are small, yet potentially significant, ways in which we can try to alleviate it. Read through our article for eco-friendly daily products that you should try to help save the planet.

Reusable Produce Bags

When you go shopping for fruits and vegetables, you probably return home with tens of plastic bags that end up in the trash. Since the produce that we pick up at the grocery shop is not exactly clean, considering that it was collected from soil, we can’t really reuse the plastic bags even if we wanted to. Many sustainable, reusable bags are designed specifically for vegetable and fruit shopping. Each eco-friendly brand offers a different design and features. However, you will find that many of them come with holders that make them easier to carry and can hold up to 2 kg or 4.4 pounds of weight without tearing apart. Some bags allow air and water to pass through; this will help you ensure that your produce remains fresh and will allow you to wash your fruits and vegetables without having to take them out of the bag.

Reusable Coffee Cups and Lids

If you have a coffee shop near your workplace, then you most likely purchase at least one cup of coffee per day. According to E-imports’ statistics, the average American drinks 3.1 cups every day. Another statistical report suggests that Americans consume around 400,000,000 cups of caffeinated drinks each day. About 250 coffee drinks are sold at every visible drive-thru espresso shop. Imagine how many of these cups, along with their plastic lids, end up in the trash, and thus the oceans and landfills, every day. Investing in a reusable, silicone, barista-grade coffee cup and lid can help you become one less part of the problem. You may even encourage your friends to get their hands on a few of these reusable cups just because of how awesome, colorful, and bright they are. Whether you want to make your own drink on the go or take them to your favorite coffee place, you can ensure that they are a great alternative to the other cups.

Shampoo Bar

Shampoo bars are not only better for the environment, but they are also free of all the harmful chemicals that are found in bottled shampoos. One of the many shampoo bar soap benefits is that you’ll notice that your hair has become more lively, vibrant, and healthier. Shampoo bars will last you much longer than the other types of shampoos. They are more economical, easy to pack, and will save you a lot of space.

Recycled Plastic Toothbrush

A recycled plastic toothbrush that comes with a hollow ergonomic handle can save up to 40% less plastic than other non-sustainable toothbrushes. This can save up to approximately 10 tonnes of plastic every year. Recycled plastic toothbrushes are typically made entirely out of food-grade materials. Many brushes have handles that are designed in a way that maximizes comfort and ease of use.

Rugs and Pens

Plastic wastes are among the highest world pollution contributors. They sit for hundreds of years in landfills and oceans before they can start to break down and decompose. You can support the reuse and removal of these wastes from landfills by purchasing recycled plastic products, such as rugs and pens. You will find several high-quality, functional, and appealing rugs that are produced sustainably. There are also many post-consumer, refillable, recycled plastic bottle ballpoint pens available for purchase.

More and more people are starting to pay attention to the adverse effects that climate change has on the planet. Fortunately, this awareness has led to the increased availability of eco-friendly, sustainable products in the market. More businesses are trying to incorporate recycled wastes into their products. They are also working on eliminating harmful production practices. By supporting the production of recycled goods and aiming to lead a zero-waste lifestyle, you can help save the planet.