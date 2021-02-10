Eco-Friendly Energy Sources To Use Instead Of Coal And Gas

For many years, mankind has relied on the likes of coal and gas to power our appliances, heat our homes, and allow our industries to evolve. While these forms of fuel offer many advantages and have proven incredibly useful, their downsides are becoming more and more evident with each passing year.

The phenomena of climate change and global warming are changing the world as we know it, leading to gradual rises in temperatures, more natural disasters across the globe, the gradual melting of glaciers and ice caps, and more. If humanity continues to rely on these fuels at the current rate, scientists estimate that the world will become even more inhospitable in the years ahead.

This is why the rise of renewable, eco-friendly energy sources has been so important, and it’s also why so much research is ongoing in order to identify and utilize more of these sources. With renewable energies, we can safely continue to enjoy the benefits of modern technologies, appliances, and devices without the same worries of damaging the planet for future generations.

Many people want to lead greener lives in their own homes, doing their part for the environment and making some changes in how they live in order to give back to the Earth. Read on to learn all about some of the renewable, eco-friendly energy sources you can utilize in your own home.

Residential Solar Panels

One of the most popular methods for making your own renewable electricity at home is to have some residential solar panels installed. Solar power is, after all, one of the most efficient and effective forms of green energy out there, involving the use of special panels that harness the light of the sun itself to create power.

Solar panels can be fitted to the roof of your home, in clear view of the sun, gathering light throughout the day. This energy can then be used right away or stored in batteries for use later on. It’s a highly efficient option and is often regarded as much safer for things like heating water than gas, which can be prone to leaks and explosions.

The only problem with solar energy is that it does depend on access to the sun, so those who live in cloudy regions or places of the world that don’t get much light may struggle to generate sufficient energy this way.

Geothermal Power

Geothermal energy often appears to be one of the least accessible forms of environmentally-friendly energy sources for the average homeowner to utilize. After all, this form of energy, which harnesses the heat beneath the Earth’s surface, is most commonly associated with volcanic areas and grand geysers.

However, there are actually many simple ways you can harness the power of geothermal energy in your own home. Even just digging down a few feet, the temperature rises enormously and remains steady, completely unaffected by the weather above. So, even in the middle of winter, it’s actually relatively warm just a few feet beneath you.

Thanks to this, it’s possible to have geothermal heat pumps installed that can work to control the temperature in your home, warming it up in winter and cooling it off in summer. These pumps work by pushing fluid around a series of pipes deep underground and then in and out of the home, where heat is lost or gathered, depending on the time of year.

Wind Turbines

Like with geothermal energy, you might initially think that harnessing the power of the wind in your own small home is impossible. Most people associate this kind of energy with huge wind turbines and farms that can sometimes be spotted beside highways or on hills.

While it’s true that a lot of wind energy is harnessed using these oversized turbines, it’s actually possible to generate a surprising amount of wind power using a much smaller turbine fitted to your own home.

The wind generates a lot of force as it blows, and pushing even a small turbine with that force can create a surprising quantity of power. It might not be enough to keep your whole home powered up, but it can drastically reduce both your utility bills and your reliance on fossil fuels.

Hydroelectric Power Systems

Water is one of the most vital resources on our planet and also one of the most plentiful, and it can be used in various ways to generate power. Huge hydroelectric power stations, for example, are able to make use of turbines and water wheels to generate astonishing amounts of energy.

You can do the same at home, but on a much smaller scale. It’s possible to set up hydroelectric power systems on your property, although you will need a permit to do so, so make sure that you contact the local authorities and find out more about the process before proceeding.

You’ll also need some kind of access to a flowing source of water, so this energy system can only really be used by those who have land that includes sections of river, stream, and so on. If you do have the right situation to make use of hydroelectric power, the results can be incredible, and a single small system is capable of cutting your energy bills enormously.

Hybrid Systems

It’s also possible to find hybrid green energy systems. As the name implies, these systems are formed by combining two separate ideas into one; in this case, a hybrid energy system typically incorporates both wind turbines and solar panels.

This design allows a hybrid system to harness both wind and solar power, making them more versatile and adaptable to suit different conditions. For example, if the wind levels are calm, the system can rely mostly on the solar panels to generate energy. But if the sun isn’t shining, the wind turbines serve as a kind of backup generator.

Final Word

Renewable energy is clearly going to be highly important for the future of the planet and is already vital in terms of slowing the development of climate change and making our world a safer and healthier place for all. Investing in alternative energy could therefore be one of the best decisions any homeowner makes, both for themselves and for future generations.