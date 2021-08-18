You can interpret eco-friendly living in several ways. While some may buy green products, recycle, use renewable energy sources, and compost, others also focus on ensuring that their meals are grown or sourced in a manner that does not alter the environment. Although organic foods are healthier for human consumption and the environment than conventional foods that are produced using antibiotics, pesticides, and other chemicals, eco-friendly eating extends far beyond this practice. Sustainable food sources take every step of production into account to ensure a low carbon output while also focusing on the long-term sustainability of the dwindling resources that are available on Earth. If you are looking to include sustainable sources in your diet, consider these eco-friendly food recipes:

Wild Alaskan Salmon

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, wild Alaskan salmon is the most sustainable source of this particular fish. In this region, compared to salmon sourced elsewhere, the population is thriving and their natural environment is robust. When buying fresh fish, it can be difficult to determine if they were sourced sustainably from Alaska when shopping at your local grocery store. To ensure this, many opt for wild salmon delivery instead. This allows you to delve deeper into the fishing regions and methods used before making a purchase. After your fish has arrived, consider one of these sustainable wild salmon recipes:

Maple-Soy Glazed Wild Alaskan Salmon

To create this delicious and sustainable meal, all you need is salmon cut into two fillets and a few ingredients for the glaze:

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 minced clove of garlic

1 minced clove of ginger

1 pinch of black pepper

1 lime (juice only)

Combine the ingredients together to create a marinade and then pour the glaze over your defrosted wild Alaskan salmon filets. Allow the fish to marinate for at least 30 minutes and then grill them for 8-10 minutes. This is a simple, yet delicious recipe that only requires a few ingredients and less than an hour to prepare. It pairs well with other sustainable food sources like rice, organic asparagus, or leafy greens.

Sesame Crusted Alaskan Salmon

For those who prefer a crispier texture, this sesame-crusted wild Alaskan salmon provides the right amount of crunch. Defrost and prepare two salmon fillets to start and then gather the following ingredients:

1 lime (zest and juice)

½ teaspoon of ginger

½ teaspoon of cilantro

¼ cup toasted sesame seeds

1 pinch of salt

Create a brine by dissolving salt into boiling water. Add the salmon fillets to the brine and allow them to sit for 10-15 minutes. Afterward, pat the fillets dry and combine all the ingredients (except for the sesame seeds) to make a paste. Cover the fillets with the paste and then cover with sesame seeds. Place the fillets in a skillet on medium heat until the sesame seeds turn golden brown. Transfer the fillets into the oven and bake them for 8-10 minutes or until they are fully cooked through. Pair with a chopped salad using organic garden vegetables and greens.

Vegetable Scraps

Another way to practice eco-friendly eating habits is to find creative ways to use the scraps from your food. Instead of tossing the stems of your organic mushrooms or carrot peels, repurpose these scraps into a vegetable stock. Although it may sound time consuming, it’s surprisingly simple:

Homemade Vegetable Stock

Vegetable scraps

4 sprigs of thyme

2 teaspoons of chopped parsley

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon of pepper

Chop all of your vegetable scraps down and throw them into a large pot with the additional ingredients listed. Cover them with water and bring the water to a boil. Turn down the heat and let the mixture simmer for around an hour. Afterward, strain the mixture to remove any vegetable remnants and then use it to create a hearty soup or risotto.

Beans

This may come as a surprise to those who are new to the world of sustainable foods, but beans are one of the most sustainable foods. This is because they require less fertilizer than other crops, which when compared to others, emits far less greenhouse gas. Fortunately, beans are also a flexible ingredient that you can transform and include in a number of recipes. Consider these:

Vegan, Cajun Beans and Rice

Eating sustainable foods certainly doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice great taste. This flavor packed recipe incorporates sustainable ingredients like beans and rice to create a hearty (and vegan) meal that is inexpensive and filling:

1 pound of kidney beans

1 cup of dry brown rice

A pinch of salt and pepper

1 teaspoon of garlic, paprika, dried thyme, and hot sauce

1 onion

1 bell pepper

2 stalks of celery

32 oz of vegetable stock

Before delving into this dish, it is crucial to soak the kidney beans for a full 24 hours before use. After this step is complete, drain the beans and cook the vegetables in a skillet until softened. Add in the seasonings until the vegetables are coated thoroughly and then add in the kidney beans and vegetable stock. Bring the mixture to a boil and allow it to cook for an hour. During this time, cook the rice separately and then serve it individually or mix it together, according to your personal preferences.