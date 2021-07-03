How To Be An Eco-Friendly Gamer

hen it comes to gaming, draining the electricity for hours on end probably isn’t the most eco-friendly activity available. But if you’re an avid gamer, there are plenty of ways to make sure you’re thinking about the planet, even when you’re 9 hours into the latest Call of Duty game.

The following are a few tips to help you be a little eco-friendlier while still keeping your hobby in place.

Stop with the standby

Whether you game on your laptop or a specific games console, the hobby can easily increase your energy consumption tenfold, which negatively impacts your bank account and the environment.

And while that tiny red standby button doesn’t seem like it’s using much energy, fully switching off your console can make a significant difference.

If you’re playing online, properly switching off your console or PC off when you’ve finished shouldn’t ruin your game – just remember to save before you power down.

But when we say switching off your console, we mean properly switching it off. Most gaming devices are fixed with a ‘low power’ or ‘sleep mode’ setting that will be your go-to when you finish up your game. These settings are pretty handy for ensuring your console doesn’t continue downloading updates or preloading content for your next session. However, even on low power mode, your console is still guzzling up electricity; it doesn’t really need to. So, try to get into the habit of shutting down your device instead.

Go digital

Back in the day, each game was only available on disc with paper offers, and programs slipped into the side of the plastic case. The case was then shrink-wrapped, shipped, and delivered to game stores. Now, you can go fully digital and lower your carbon footprint – as well as the industry’s impact on the environment.

Digital copies are now available for just about every new game release. In addition, using online platforms like the PlayStation store or Steam will give you plenty of games to play without all the extra shipping and packaging to account for.

You could even take it old school and use simple gaming sites for arcade games and bingo. Check out bingositesreviewer.com to find a bingo site that suits you.

Recycle old gadgets and games

One man’s trash (fully completed PS2 game) is another man’s treasure (cheap video game that he’s been looking for, for years). This is why it’s always good to try and donate, sell or recycle your old games, consoles, and controllers.

Most of them can be recycled in terms of game boxes, but when it comes to computers and gadgets, it’s a little trickier.

A quick search online will help you find companies or stores that accept second-hand parts. Here they’ll likely be sold, refurbished, or properly recycled.

Nobody is suggesting you should stop gaming (though playing for hours on end probably isn’t recommended for a bunch of reasons – not just the environment), but finding environmentally friendly options like going digital and recycling old kit will show you’re willing to do your bit.