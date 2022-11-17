Most human actions have an impact on the environment. Driving a car, going on vacation, or even just eating out of plastic containers all have an effect on the environment. As a result, individuals are starting to realize how much their daily activities have a negative impact on the environment. Switching to more environmentally friendly roofing is a great step to making a redress for the damage done to the environment.

There are many eco-friendly roofing solutions, while simultaneously maintaining strong durability and impressive aesthetic appeal. This article outlines a number of eco-friendly roofing materials.

1. Cool Roof

This is a popular eco-friendly roofing material. It is made from a combination of white glue and gravel, which helps to reflect sunlight. Therefore, there is not much need for power and air conditioning because it reduces the amount of heat that gets in. Due to the special materials that cool roofs are made of, they survive longer than conventional roofs. Cool roofs are highly beneficial in places that get a lot of heat and temperature. The price of cool roofs and their installation is quite expensive.

2. Rubber Roofing

This quality roofing material is made from old steel-belted tyres. To improve its texture, it is coated with ground slate. Rubber roofing can withstand storms and bad weather, it has a lifespan of at least 50 years. This is the best option for places where they experience storms frequently.

3. Green Roof

Green roofs are flat or low-slope roofs that are partially or entirely covered with vegetation, such as grass or other tiny plants, preferably indigenous species. A synthetic waterproof membrane and a growing medium (usually soil and inorganic elements) are also included in green roofs. Green roofs have a number of advantages. It absorbs rainwater to minimise runoff and provide insulation for a home. The major downside to Green roofs is that they can be very expensive to install and maintain. A green roof home design also provides adequate cooling and insulation to the home, your home with additional cooling and insulation. Lastly, green roofs make the home look very attractive.

4. Clay Tiles Roof

Clay tiles are also known as terra cotta. They last long and also weigh a lot. Clay tiles are not just eco-friendly, they are also energy efficient. They allow hot air to diffuse rather than being trapped. Clay tiles are not expensive to maintain, and they can be replaced easily when they break. Clay tiles are best to insulate the home and ensure a comfortable temperature. Clay tiles are not cheap to purchase and install. Installing clay tiles can be difficult because of the weight of the clay, and the additional structural support may be needed for the building in order not to collapse under the weight of the tiles. Clay tiles can come in different colours, tiles get special glazes and paints that give them colour.

5. Solar Roofing

This is one of the latest eco-friendly roofing solutions. Solar roofing can be solar panels installed on a roof or the tiles that make up the roof themselves. Expenses for installing solar roofing is really high, but over time it saves a lot in payment of electricity bills. Solar panels are most useful in places where there is much exposure to sunlight.

6. Metal Roofing

A lot of effort is spent in making metal roofs. Metal roofs look good and are durable. They can always be recycled even when it seems like they are not useful again. Recycled metal or new metal products can be used to make a strong roof system that will last for 50 years. Steel and aluminium are the most common types of metal used for roofing. Since metals are made from minerals that are mined from the earth, they are not technically sustainable.

7. Slate roofing

Slate roofing can last long without a scratch because it is made of stone. It can last for at least 100 years. This simply means that once installed, there’ll never be a need for replacement. Slate roofing tiles look good, are eco friendly and they don’t catch fire. Slate roofs can also be made even more energy-efficient by adding special coatings to the tiles. However, slate roofing is difficult to install due to their weight, and a building may need additional structural support in order not to collapse under the weight of slate roofing tiles.

There are more eco-friendly roofing materials than is covered in this article. The use of these materials depends on factors such as the weather of the place where the house is located, the strength and structure of the house, etc. Different materials have different ways of installation, and this must be done by fully accredited roofers who are qualified and experienced in carrying out reliable roof installations and repairs.