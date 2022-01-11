Eco-Friendly Storage: How to Store Items to Avoid Polluting the Environment?

Storage is a necessary and normal part of life. Whether you’re a business owner, or a family of five, everyone needs some extra space to store their things. Whatever your reasons are for needing storage, there’s no time like the present to make it greener! Storing things can often create more mess than it’s worth for the environment. There are plenty of ways to reduce your carbon footprint and store your goods at the same time. Follow these tips and tricks and stop polluting the environment with your storage today!

Declutter and Recycle

Before setting your items aside for storage, make sure to do a quick comb through and declutter. Keep what you need, and what you don’t, try to recycle. If your items have started to fall apart, or you have no need for them anymore, recycle or donate them. From glass to paper, to cardboard, to clothes, there are many materials that you can easily recycle instead of keeping them. This will lessen your carbon footprint and make your storage greener in no time! If you can’t recycle or donate your items, make sure to dispose of them the right way!

Find storage close by

If you’re in the market for a large area to store your items, you need to look into finding rentable storage space. Large storage units are a godsend if you have a lot of items, but they can be expensive and harmful to the environment. Air pollution from cars and vehicles is a huge problem, especially if you’re traveling long distances to your storage unit. By using these storage rentals near you, you can save time, gas, and the environment in one swing. Do your research, and make your storage less harmful to the environment by using less gas getting to it.

Optimize your lighting

Whether it’s a large-scale storage unit or a small closet, a well-lit storage space is important! Well-lit storage spaces are safer and easier to find things in. A poorly-lit space is both a health and safety hazard and is not efficient or eco-friendly. When choosing your lighting, go for LEDs, as they are the best on the market right now. They shine brighter, are more efficient, and are better for the environment because they use less energy and last longer. Keep your storage space well-lit while saving the environment!

Keep pests away, the natural way

When it comes to storing certain items, things can get tricky when you have to keep the pests away and keep things green. There are plenty of chemicals that you can use to keep pests like moths and mice out of your storage. Making these chemicals is harmful to the environment and if they’re not used right, they can be dangerous. Opt for natural alternatives to keep your storage both eco-friendly and safer. Support your local businesses, or make them yourself, and keep things green and clean!

Clean with natural alternatives

Whether you’re using industrial storage, or a few small shelves, dust is a constant issue. A great way to make storing your items better for the planet is to make sure that you use natural cleaning products. Whether you’re cleaning or keeping pests away, using harsh chemicals is bad for the environment. Keep the earth happy and your storage clean by opting for natural cleaning alternatives instead of harsh chemicals.

Use less plastic

An easy way to make your storage greener is to avoid using plastic. Single-use plastic is a huge polluter and wreaks havoc in ecosystems. Depending on the size of the item you’re storing, there are many greener alternatives to choose from. Instead of using plastic to store your items, opt for biodegradable, natural options like cardboard or wood. For smaller or lighter items, consider glass mason jars or natural baskets. Swap out your plastic bags and boxes for cardboard ones and wooden crates for your bigger and bulkier items.

If we can’t live without storage, then we should make it as eco-friendly and as efficient as possible. Start by decluttering, recycling, and donating items you don’t need anymore instead of storing them. Find a storage unit close to you to save on gas and reduce your air pollution. Light up your space with energy-saving and efficient LED light bulbs to keep things visible, safe, and green.

When it comes to maintaining your storage space, try to use cleaner and safer natural alternatives to harmful chemicals. Whether you’re repelling pests or removing dust, ditch the harsh chemicals for something safer for the planet. Last but not least, try to use less plastic in your storage spaces and incorporate sustainable materials instead. Follow these tips to make storing your items greener and a breeze!