Eco-Friendly Study Spaces: How to Create a Sustainable Learning Environment

Our planet is, without a doubt, a great and beautiful place to live in. However, there is no secret that daily human activities are causing a lot of damage to it. From air pollution to plastic waste—all these things are destroying our environment. But the good news is that each of us can do something to change this, and you can start while still in college.

In the guide below, we gathered some of the easiest ways to turn your learning environment into a sustainable and eco-friendly one.

1. Go Paperless

According to official data, as much as 93% of paper comes from trees. Paper waste has a destructive effect on the environment. Thus, the first tip for sustainable and eco-friendly study space is to go paperless and minimize your waste.

Of course, as a student, you must be used to producing plenty of paper waste. You write academic papers, take notes, use worksheets, and use other printables that then go directly into the trash bin. However, you can minimize your waste by switching to digital tools. Instead of writing your papers and other homework on paper, complete them digitally or even hire professional essay writers to do it for you. This will save you time and will let you go paperless.

Also, opt for e-books instead of hardcover. Take notes using tools like Evernote. And seek other digital solutions that will let you use less paper in your study space.

2. Take Control Over Your Energy Consumption

Obviously, a comfortable and practical study space needs to have plenty of light. Otherwise, studying there could harm your eyes. However, it’s important to understand that your electricity consumption increases your carbon footprint and, respectively, makes you harm the environment. Luckily, there are a few simple solutions to make your space more sustainable.

First of all, make it a habit to switch off the lights and any devices that consume power when you don’t need it. If you don’t keep everything plugged in all the time, you are reducing your carbon footprint.

Secondly, take advantage of the sunshine. If you are having a study session during the day, you can refuse faux lighting and let in more sunshine in your room instead.

Finally, choose LED or other eco-friendly light bulbs. Such bulbs consume less electricity and, thus, have a positive, sustainable impact on nature. As a pleasant bonus, they also cut down your electricity bills. So you are going green while also saving your money.

3. Refuse Single-Use Plastic

Most students have to bring in some drinks and food to their study rooms to have something to snack on during their long study sessions. Typically, they opt for pop, caffeinated beverages, bottled water, and snacks like chips, candy, etc. Needless to say, all these drinks and foods are typically packed in plastic, which means that you produce a ton of plastic waste in your study room.

According to OECD, global plastic waste reached 353 million tonnes in 2019, which is more than two times higher than the reported amount of waste in 2000. Plastic pollution is skyrocketing. So if you want to make your room more sustainable and make a positive impact, it’s time to get rid of single-use plastic.

Instead of buying small bottled drinks for every study session, invest in a reusable bottle and fill it. Or, if you love coffee, come to coffee shops with your own reusable cup. As for snacks, make it a habit to use reusable containers to store them. These simple tips will significantly reduce your plastic waste.

4. Choose Eco-Friendly Stationery

Typically, study spaces contain plenty of stationery like pencils, pens, and other items, most of which are disposable and quickly turn into waste. To make your space more sustainable, we recommend switching to eco-friendly stationery instead.

There are plenty of great sustainable items out there. For example, you can buy recycled pens or pencils that can be planted after you use them. You can browse zero-waste manufacturers on the Internet and find plenty of other eco-friendly study supplies.

5. Buy Used

When organizing your study space for the first time, you will likely have to buy plenty of stuff like furniture, organizers, shelves, and other items that you need to make your space comfortable and productive. Of course, shopping for new things is always fun. However, mass production and consumption cause a lot of harm to the environment. Thus, if you truly want to go eco-friendly, you might want to buy used instead.

Whenever you need to buy something for your study room, look for secondhand options first. This will help you make your space more sustainable. Besides, it’s also a great way to save a lot of money. However, we have to warn you that shopping for the right used items can take more time. So you might need the help of the best essay writing services to have enough time for this matter and don’t miss any deadlines in the meantime.

The Bottom Line

Making sustainable choices on a daily basis is the best thing each of us can personally do to support the environment and make our planet a better place. Now you know how to turn your study space into an eco-friendly space. Start using these tips ASAP to make a positive change!