Eco-Friendly Ways You Can Reduce Harmful Contaminants In Your Home

Keeping the house clean has always been a challenging task for many. It got easier over the centuries, as we progressed from dirt floors to wooden boards to concrete and laminate coverings. The same thing can be said for most furniture, kitchens, bathrooms, etc. But we have encountered new problems along the way and now also have to think about not only that our homes look clean, but that we do not have any remaining contaminants left.

Contaminants can mean many different things, from microorganisms to aerosol from spray cans. If they are in any way harmful to us, and their place is not meant to be in the home, they must go. But how do we get rid of them without causing more harm to our environment?

This is a tricky question, and requires some chemistry know-how, but also knowing what modern technology has to over us in terms of eco-friendly ways of reducing contaminants in our homes.

Do You Know What Surrounds You?

Most of us are born into it, while some of the older generations may remember a time before an abundance of “chemicals” and cleaning products that are being used every day inside of our homes. Knowing and understanding chemistry has never been more important for one’s safety than it is today.

A famous example is the scare of the “dangerous dihydrogen monoxide” that was present in almost all foodstuffs found in supermarkets. That is, of course, only water, and it is supposed to be present in all of our food to some degree. But water in itself can be often polluted and that is another matter. Performing a water analysis to see what exactly is coming out of your tap is a must if you live in an area with an unreliable water supply. Running the water through a system of filters to purify it is a good and green way of making it safer to drink.

A water filter with active carbon is used to filter out any excess residual chlorine in water, something that water producers put in excess if they fear the pipeworks are too dirty.

The Bad Side of Chemistry

The negative side of various cleaning agents used in the modern home is becoming more and more obvious as we raise the concentration levels that surround us. Hospitals that routinely use antiseptics for disinfecting their facilities are faced with more and more resilient strains of bacteria, and the same can be true for some houses and flats if they have a rat or cockroach problem.

The way around this is using chemical solutions as strategically as possible, where other options are not available. If you, for example, use rat poison, you run the possibility of the rat spreading the same poison around the home during the night, while it is still alive. A much better, and much more humane solution is to use an old-school spring-loaded trap that kills them instantly and that doesn’t leave any chemical residue whatsoever.

Reducing air-pollutants is also important in this regard, especially if you have an actively used workshop that requires the use of sprays, solvents, and other volatile liquids and gases. The most eco-friendly way of getting rid of such contaminants is simply opening a window to let in some fresh air, but keeping the use of such harmful substances as low as possible is also advisable.

Eco-Friendliness in Your Home

Being eco-friendly goes hand in hand with living healthy. Safe food, clean houses, and green energy sources are all desirable things in today’s world. Acting this way can reduce the risk of cancer and psychological illness too. And when it comes to reducing contaminants it is all about this approach.

Not all of us have the luck of living in an organized country that plans on what to do with chemical waste, as well as other rubbish that is thrown out every day that pollutes the environment. But we can still plan that for ourselves, that is – for our homes. Another major source of contaminants is in the food we eat every day. Some regard most modern highly-processed food as being quite dangerous to the human organism in the long run and advise caution in what we eat.

Preparing your own meals from raw ingredients, that have been previously washed, is a sure way to make your food completely safe, and even very tasty to your own liking! Although not strictly an “ecological” solution it is still probably less wasteful than how the mass food market approaches the subject.

We cannot be completely free from various contaminants in our surroundings in the 21st century, we can still change our behavior so that they are reduced to a very low level.

We should still, of course, use the many advantages that modern science and technology have brought us but know when too much is just too much.