How Do You Choose the Best Pop Top Bottles for Your Needs?

A pop top bottle is a type of container with a hinged cap that can be opened and closed by flipping the cap. The Ecolite Pop Top Dram Bottle from CoolJarz is the perfect solution for flower storage, whether CBD, Delta 8, or edibles. These containers come in a default opaque black or white, but you can also choose custom colors. The Ecolite Dram container is compliant with most state laws, is in regulation with FDA standards, and is also compatible with CoolJarz SST Shrink Sleeve Machine, so companies looking to brand their containers with labels can do so professionally and efficiently. Keep reading to learn more.

Why choose CoolJarz Ecolite containers?

With CoolJarz’s Ecolite line of plastic containers, you get state-compliant containers that are US 16 CFR 1700.20 meaning that they meet the highest safety standards. They are also FDA-certified making them 100 percent safe to use. In addition, their pop-top lid design is child-resistant, odor-proof, and recyclable, making them an excellent option for the environment.

With the CoolJarz SST shrink sleeve label machine, you can apply a full-body label to each pop-top container in less than one second. The SST is a portable take on the room-sized steam tunnels often used with shrink sleeve labels, but it only needs 4 square feet of space to operate. It’s simple to use; there is no SST recalibrating; turn it on and start dropping bottles in to easily brand your product.

How do you choose the best pop-top bottles?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best pop-top bottles for your needs. The most important factor is the type of material the bottle is made from. If you are looking for a safe and reliable way to store your flowers and edibles, look no further than CoolJarz containers.

Glass bottles are heavier options, which can crack or shatter if dropped. But plastic pop-top bottles are the most common type and are available in various colors and styles. They are lightweight and durable, making them ideal for everyday use. Plastic bottles are also less expensive than glass bottles, making them a perfect option for whatever you need to store or package.

Concentrates are a growing trend in dispensaries, collectives, and co-ops. Many containers for concentrates currently on the market are made of unsafe plastics like polystyrene. The poor quality of these containers makes them impossible to reuse, and they can crack and leak. The CoolJarz containers only use FDA-approved and food-safe polypropene for packaging. Polypropene is a safe and durable plastic that can be reused and washed multiple times.

What can the pop-top bottles hold?

There has been a problem with some smaller pop-top bottles and containers used to package a half-ounce of flowers. These containers have been too tall and not wide enough, which can cause them to fall over easily. CoolJarz has changed all that by being the first company to offer a shorter and wider option for packaging a half-ounce of flowers.

This Dram child-resistant pop-top bottle is extra wide. It won’t fall over as soon as you look at it like some other half-ounce bottles on the market. It’s a great size for holding larger edibles and is made in the USA with BPA-free and food-safe polypropylene plastic that can be washed and reused repeatedly. Pop-top bottles are also manufactured at CoolJarz’s Tustin, California factory.

The importance of pop-top bottles cannot be overemphasized. They are essential for various purposes, from dispensary applications to food and beverage storage and even in chemical and laboratory work. Ultimately, the best pop-top bottles for your needs will depend on your specific product requirement and business needs.