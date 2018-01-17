How To Make Sure Your Water Heater Is Running Efficiently

Okay — it’s not at the top of your list of priorities, but you still need to know how to look after your water heater. What are the signs you need to look out for that indicate your water heater isn’t happy with you?

Let’s take a look at the following five tips, which will not only help you identify that your water heater isn’t working efficiently, but will also equip you with the appropriate preventative skills.

1. Become Power-Mad

Always have power on your radar — electrical power, that is! If there’s no hot water, check for power, as no hot water could mean the pilot light is off or that the circuit has been tripped.

2. Take a Dive Into That Water

You need to take some time out to give your water heater a touch of TLC. At the entrance to your hot water faucet, take a good look at the water coming out of it. If it’s discolored — rusty, say — it could mean your water heater is in danger of failing. If it’s muddy in color, it means there’s sediment in the actual tank, which again is a warning sign of imminent failure.

3. Do You Hear Voices?

Or is it just your water heater grumbling? As your water heater gets older, sediment accumulates on the bottom of its tank, which then hardens as it’s reheated. The grumbling, rumbling, loud bangs and other outbursts are usually a sign your water heater is coming to the end of its lifetime.

4. No Drips, Thanks!

If there are any leaks, don’t tolerate them! Take immediate action if you notice any water around your heater where, before, there was none. Of course, safety must come first, so before you attempt to take away or replace any heater, turn off the electricity or gas.

5. Put a Little Effort Into It

The pros of an efficient water heater should not be underestimated. As a homeowner, there are a few things to be aware of when looking to repair or buy a new one.

Have a think: how old is your heater right now? If it’s living life past its warranty, you may need to consider investing in a new one. Why? Because one-fifth of your home’s total energy cost is down to your water heater. Therefore, ensuring it’s as efficient as possible will save you money.

There are all sorts of new efficiency standards out there, which means that water heaters on the market which are less than 55 gallons will provide a four percent efficiency boost. Water heaters above 55 gallons, on the other hand, could slash your utility bill by up to a quarter or even half!

That makes right now a good time to buy a new one, but make your decision based on these factors:

Capacity based on your lifestyle, house population and preference. Residential tank water heaters typically store between 20 and 80 gallons of hot water and these seem to meet the needs of most home-based families.

Your appropriate type of water heater may be a heat pump, solar-based, condensing or tankless. Tankless options are thought to be the most energy-efficient for most homes.

Warranty length can range from three to 12 years. The longer the better!

Anti-scaling devices work to reduce the accumulation of mineral scale, which in turn lengthens a water heater’s life.

Brass valves are far more durable than plastic options.

Corrosion-reducing features such as glass-lined tanks deliver additional peace of mind.

Digital displays can help you monitor and customize operation.

Water heaters are often neglected by us homeowners, but given their tireless efforts to give us hot showers, clean clothes and clean food almost instantly, they do deserve a bit of care, maintenance and attention. Do your water heater a favor and become aware of how it’s functioning!