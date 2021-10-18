People are now more aware of the small measures that can be taken to reduce the harmful effects of chemicals used in household cleaning. There are several alternatives which are more environmentally friendly than the usual detergents and traditional cleaning products we’re used to. Most of the ingredients used in household cleaning products contain tons of chemicals with a high level of toxicity that not only has a harmful effect on the environment but they’re also dangerous to our health.

While cleaning your house preserves a healthy environment for everyone, the chemicals used have the opposite effect on everyone’s health. Most of the traditional cleaning products can be substituted with natural ingredients that provide satisfying cleaning results while preventing any harm both to your and the environment’s health. The excessive use of disinfectants and antibacterial cleaning products is a great threat to your and your children’s health over time. Our body’s immune system will stop knowing how to deal with the bacteria on its own and at the same time, this bacteria will develop resistance to such products. Using antibacterial cleaning products will end up weakening your immune system and leaving your body vulnerable to diseases. Read through our article to learn about environment-friendly ways to clean your house.

Fresh Air

Regular house cleaning is very important to avoid germs and harmful organisms from accumulating in your house. It also prevents dust from building up, which is a major cause of allergies and breathing problems. Vacuuming your carpets and wiping away the dust is crucial, but letting in some fresh air in your house is just as important. Proper ventilation helps maintain a healthy indoor, so ensure that you get rid of the dirty air and let some fresh air into your house. Open your windows every day to avoid moisture, mold, bad odor, air pollutants, dust, and harmful gases from building up indoors. Make sure that fresh clean air circulates in every part of your house. Installing ventilators above stoves is very important to get rid of pollutants that result from cooking. Bathrooms also require proper ventilation. Smoking is one of the main contributors to air pollution, and as such, you should consider preventing indoor smoking.

Natural Alternatives for Chemical Cleaning Products

In order to reduce your environmental impact, you have to find alternatives with which to substitute the cleaning products that cause harm to both your health and to the environment. As a start, stop using products that state WARNING or DANGER on their ingredients, these products are very high in toxicity and poisoning levels. Try to minimize the carbon impact in your cleaning products selection. Instead, look out for carbon negative cleaning products, which have zero negative impacts on carbon emissions. One of the greatest alternatives for chemical cleaning products is already natural stuff found in your kitchen cupboards and cabinets. Read below for a variety of natural ingredients to use for DIY cleaning products:

White Vinegar

In your process of go-green cleaning, white vinegar is a master of the job. With its antibacterial property along with its potency as a stain remover, there’s nothing that white vinegar can’t do. For the shiniest windows you’ll ever see, all you need to do is to dilute some white vinegar with water in a spray bottle, and you’re good to go. It also has a great effect in removing unpleasant odors, especially while cooking.

Lemons

These are the true experts at polishing stainless steel products, which can be quite a few, especially in your kitchen. All you have to do is squeeze some lemons and mix them together with a little bit of salt and baking soda, scrub the surface you wish to polish and you’ll see it shine like never before. Lemons are the best sanitizers, they have antibacterial and antiseptic properties that will keep every surface in your house clean and safe.

Baking Soda

Do you remember the best childhood experiment that we all enjoyed? Exactly – the build-your-volcano one. Mix some baking soda with white vinegar and create the fizzing but this time in your toilet bowl, flush your toilet after the fizz is all gone and enjoy the shine and cleanliness. Mix a little bit of baking soda and water until it’s a paste-like texture, leave it on your stubborn oven stains overnight and wipe it off the next morning. It cleans the stains just like magic. Sprinkle baking soda on your smelly carpet, leave it for a while and then remove it with a vacuum cleaner. The stinky odor will soon go away.

Get Rid of Your Air Fresheners

Despite their great scents that freshen up your house after cleaning, air fresheners and scented candles are not environmentally friendly. They also reduce the quality of your indoor air due to the chemicals that will hang out there. Air fresheners cause allergies and breathing problems, so it’s best to use natural oils instead. Another amazing hack that will fill your air with pleasant scents is boiling cinnamon, clove, orange peels, lemons, or anything you wish, wait for seconds and the pleasant scents will float in the air.

Purchase Green Products

If you think you’re all alone in this attempt then you’re all wrong. Many companies are manufacturing non-toxic cleaning products as an alternative to the traditional chemical ones. If you’re not fond of mixing ingredients and creating your DIY products, finding a variety of all eco-friendly products for your cleaning purposes is so much easier than before. All you have to do is be mindful of what you’re using in your home and spraying it into the air.

It takes a bit of thoughtfulness to protect your health, the health of your family, and the environment. The process of cleaning your house consumes dozens of toxic ingredients and chemicals that end up hurting everyone including our planet. It’s time for us to believe that small acts and measures, such as finding natural alternatives to our usual chemical cleaning products can make a huge difference. Eco-friendlier solutions for cleaning products are much easier to find nowadays; the dangers and harms of toxic ingredients and their effect on our health and the environment are no longer a secret. It’s everyone’s role to feel responsible, start taking action and raise awareness to create the change needed for the benefit of all humanity.