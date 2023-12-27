Environmental Activism and Community on Twitch

It’s not the most obvious thing, but the community on Twitch also cares about the environment. Activism on Twitch is one of the modern trends that is actively developing and promoting. If you’re into conscious living and environmental activism, Twitch has something to offer you.

What is the Relationship Between Games and Ecology?

Players of Space Ape video games in December 2019 reached out to the company amidst the raging bush fires across Australia, seeking ways to assist. The London-based firm promptly added an in-game purchase to multiple mobile titles, with all proceeds donated to wildlife and humanitarian charities engaged in the affected area. Within just four days, the company successfully raised $120,000.

Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, former Head of Content at Space Ape Games, expressed, “That reflects the immense desire of people to make a positive impact.” She currently manages her own consultancy, focusing on leveraging games for social change.

Now, the video game industry is eager to contribute even more to the environment. In August 2020, prominent mobile gaming companies unveiled a series of environmentally themed missions and messages to be integrated into popular titles like Angry Birds 2, Golf Clash, and Subway Surfers. These additions aim to inspire players to engage in actions such as combating climate change and protecting endangered wolves. This initiative aligns with the United Nations Environment Program’s (UNEP) efforts to collaborate with game developers and raise awareness about pressing environmental issues.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but if you care about the safety and sustainability of nature, then you'll feel the same way about yourself.

Twitch, Switch And Glitch

Twitch, the largest video live streaming service with a focus on video game live streaming, serves as the foundation for this fictional campaign. It aims to foster connectivity and community while making a positive environmental impact.

Switch, an online event conducted on the Twitch platform, leverages the extensive reach of both the platform and its streamers to educate young audiences about climate and nature. Furthermore, it uses the funds raised to support projects dedicated to preserving nature.

Glitch, a well-established component of the Twitch brand, has been utilized alongside its main logo for a considerable period. Inspired by this style and name, a new character was created as the face of the environmental campaign. Named "Switch," the character represents the connection between climate change and gaming, alluding to both energy conservation and the switches on keyboards or controllers. The slogan "Flip the switch. Make a change" encapsulates the campaign's objective and encourages user involvement, emphasizing the interactivity that is fundamental to Twitch.

What is the Place of Environmental Topics on Twitch Now?

Younger generations are reshaping the climate change debate with their distinct values, attitudes, and motivations. The literature indicates that young people exhibit greater concern for environmental protection compared to older generations (Milfont et al., 2021). The impact of this sentiment has been further amplified by the activism of the Fridays for Future movement (Belotti et al., 2022). These changes not only influence how younger generations address significant societal issues but also alter how they acquire information, socialize, and construct their discourse. Within this context, emerging social media platforms play a crucial role in shaping the climate change discussion, and Twitch.tv appears to possess all the necessary ingredients for success.

Although primarily known as a gaming-focused platform, Twitch has witnessed a rise in interest in various topics. Notably, the “Just Chatting” category captures the highest viewership (16% of total viewers), as reported by twitchtracker.com. Previously recognized as IRL (In Real Life), this category encompasses a wide range of content and has become a space for social interaction, as well as promoting discussion and debate. Oldenburg (1999) referred to such spaces as “third places,” where people can gather, relax, socialize, and engage in civic discourse (Hamilton et al., 2014). While similar spaces have been identified on other social networks (McArthur and White, 2016; Vaux and Langlais, 2021), Twitch offers unique value by facilitating real-time interaction.

Despite the diverse range of topics on Twitch, our research reveals a dedicated place for the climate change debate. Livestreams predominantly focused on the causes and consequences of climate change, alongside discussions on the scientific foundation, policy design, and societal response to global warming. Notably, these discussions occur even in unconventional contexts, such as during video game sessions. This informal yet frequent exchange of opinions among the Twitch audience is of significant importance. Our network analysis confirms this, as the “Talk & Play” category comprises the largest community and includes the most renowned streamers.

Conclusion

Young people use Twitch.tv as a social media and entertainment video streaming platform to share their thoughts, beliefs, and stay informed. Livestreaming discussions cover a wide range of topics, including science, politics, and climate activism. We understand that Twitch’s potential has not yet been tapped, especially for serious topics like environmental concerns. But we are moving in this direction and this shift is noticeable today.