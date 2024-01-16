Environmental Benefits of Digital Sports Betting – Why Online Bookies Are Better Than Retail Ones

Sports betting was a lot different before the internet came along. Not only was it not entirely legal in as many places as it is now, but it was far less convenient too. Placing sports bets was also not quite as environmentally friendly as it is now.

Before they even settled on the wagers they wanted to make back in the old days, a lot of serious sports bettors would subscribe to monthly or weekly sports betting primers that contained all sorts of game analysis, stats, and other tidbits of information. Just think about all of that wasted paper. In modern times, punters can circumvent this waste by accessing their betting information and much more by simply going online to sites like Match Center Canada. This is just one very trivial environmental benefit of digital sports betting. Let’s look at a few more significant reasons why, environmentally speaking, online bookies are better than retail bookies.

The Process of Placing a Bet Before the Internet Age

After combing through their betting primers, crunching the data, and coming up with their picks, many punters would hop in their cars and head to a place like a bar, back alley, or other base of bookmaking operations. Even if they took a bus or a cab to their destination, they were still contributing to those nasty emissions. Some bettors would go so far as to fly to a legal sports betting destination such as Las Vegas.

Once they met up with their bookies, they would place their wagers and then receive a paper betting slip with their wagers recorded on them. This is still very similar to the way it works when you place wagers at retail outlets these days. When you add in the environmental impact of driving or flying back home, it’s easy to see how the seemingly innocuous act of placing a bet at a land-based venue can have adverse effects on the environment. It’s worth considering that modern retail bookmakers are famous for providing bettors with such energy-consuming conveniences as live odds tickers, automated betting kiosks, and loads of big-screen monitors on which they telecast the games.

As an aside, you may be surprised to learn that the casinos that so many retail bookmakers operate out of are at least partially responsible for the deaths of many birds. According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, as many as one billion of our avian friends lose their lives every year in the United States after flying into the windows that are so prominent on big structures like casinos. No, it’s not just casinos that play a role in this, but they play a role nevertheless.

A More Environmentally Responsible Approach

One of the key things that the introduction of online bookmakers did was eliminate the need to travel to a retail outlet. Instead, punters could simply sign up at an online bookie, deposit funds, claim a bonus, and then make their selections. No wasted fuel and no wasted paper. Punters can withdraw their winnings electronically instead of making yet another trip to a retail bookie to settle up. Of course, mobile sports betting only streamlined the process and made it even cleaner.

Not only is choosing online bookies more environmentally responsible, but it also benefits punters in terms of betting options and odds. If you go to a retail outlet, you have to either accept their odds or pass on the bet. If you do your betting online, you can quickly and easily compare odds and betting options at loads of sports betting sites to find the best deal. That means more cash in your pocket when you win.

Conclusion

It’s not that placing bets online is 100% environmentally-friendly. It isn’t. It may be significantly cleaner, but online bookies and the bettors that use them still create a footprint. It’s just smaller. Still, with so many people being pre-occupied with nature and the environment these days, choosing an online bookie over a retail operator is a more responsible and cleaner approach to sports betting.

The next time you consider placing a bet on your favorite team, take a moment or two to consider how you are impacting Mother Nature.