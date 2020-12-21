Environmental Factors To Consider When Buying A House

Although it can be a stressful process, buying a house can also prove extremely exciting. The anticipation of a fresh space, a new location and the chance to make a house a home is what drives thousands of us to move every year.

Anyone who’s moved in the past will know there are many factors to take into account. Location is everything and is often the determining factor when it comes to average house prices. For those with children, local nurseries and schools are another consideration to weigh up, and that’s before you’ve even started to think about the physical space and whether there’s enough room for everyone to live harmoniously.

But what about environmental factors? There’s an increasing societal focus on caring for our planet, so what are some of the things you can look out for when scouring the market for your next home?

Energy efficiency

As a general rule, modern properties tend to be constructed to higher standards of efficiency than their older counterparts. To avoid wasting energy, damaging the environment and racking up a hefty heating bill, it’s worth checking if your prospective property already displays evidence of steps being taken to improve its efficiency. These could include loft insulation, double-glazing and VELUX windows that offer excellent natural light in your roof space, not to mention added warmth.

Appliances and white goods

Meanwhile, your white goods can play a huge role in the efficiency of your home. Does the boiler look like it’s seen better days? If the current model appears dated, it’s likely that it’s having to work overtime to power the central heating system, and installing a new one could save you money in the long run. Of course, that’s an initial expense you might not be keen on taking on, but long term environment and financial benefits may be enough to encourage residents to think green.

Travel and transport options

Most movers will consider the nearby transport links as a crucial factor when it comes to making a final decision on a property. But with global perceptions towards the environment changing, it could be time to start thinking a little differently about how we get around. Can you afford to move to a neighbourhood where commuting to work doesn’t involve the car? It could be that you can hop aboard public transport and save on fuel, or it may even be possible to move within walking or cycling distance of the office. If you can do that, you’ll be doing your bit for the environment as well as enjoying your new home.