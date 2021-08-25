Environmental Storytelling: How Can Instagram Help

The world is changing at a rapid pace. New technologies like the internet and social media have changed how we live, work, and play. Instagram has become one of the most popular social networks in recent years. With over 1 billion monthly active users, it’s easy to see why people are spending so much time on this platform. One way that Instagram can be used to make a difference is with environmental storytelling: using photos and videos to tell stories about what’s happening in your community or around the world as it relates to climate change or other environmental issues.

What is Instagram?

With regards to what Instagram is, it is a platform that allows you to share videos and pictures to a wide audience connecting you with people all around the world. In terms of how it works, it is quite easy for you to use and it is quite easy to get adjusted on the platform, and there are even growth services available that allow you to gain followers, for example, you can buy 500 followers from Thunderclap. To set up an account, you simply need a good username, a bio, and a profile picture. With regards to why it is mostly used, it is quite addictive with millions of users using the platform daily. Its popularity may be attributed to the fact that it was the first of its kind and now it has become so big.

Why use Instagram to tell environmental stories?

Instagram is a visual platform, and what that means is that people love a good story in the form of a video or a picture. Instagram is a great place for you to tell environmental stories and it allows you to share what you know with a wider audience. Psychologists have proven that people are moved by stories as it spikes certain hormones such as serotonin which is what inspires them to change and do better in life. Using stories on Instagram is a great tool if you aim to share environmental stories as this allows you to connect with more like-minded individuals and also inspire those who may not believe in the same thing.

How can you create a good story on Instagram?

Now, all the aspects that go into creating a good story on Instagram, all have to do with the importance of a great photo that is of high quality and taken from a high-quality camera, a good caption that is not only well written but is well thought out, and the use of the right hashtags that are specific to the environment. All of these help your post to be seen and discovered by many other users which helps with the overall reach of your account so make sure to create a good story and remember all the aspects that are involved in taking a good photo.

The benefits of using social media for environmental storytelling

Now, the impact this storytelling might have on society, is that it is possible to use Instagram to change some things in regards to the environment, and you may want to even learn about how to become an activist i.e influencer as there are a lot of benefits when it comes to using social media for environmental storytelling. As we have already mentioned, stories are a great way for you to reach your audience and move them on a deeper way as we all function as a people through the use of stories.

By using Instagram as a way to do emotional storytelling, you bridge the gap between the millennials who care about the environment and the younger generation who may not be too knowledgeable about the environment and what it entails. Now that you know exactly what Instagram is, why you should use Instagram to tell environmental storytelling, how to create good storytelling, as well as the benefits of using social media for environmental storytelling, you can use this information to use Instagram to do environmental storytelling.