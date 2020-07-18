Environmentalism at Home :10 Ways of Reducing Waste in Your Home

Do you feel guilty about your carbon footprint?

Let’s face it, there are steps that every one of us could take to adopt a more eco-friendly lifestyle. We could rethink our transportation habits and even commit to flying less frequently. We could also choose to support more sustainable brands and eco-friendly technology.

Of course, these changes are incredibly effective. But, there’s also an abundance of changes that we can make at home to lessen our carbon footprint and reduce waste.

If you’re looking to practice environmentalism at home, you’ve come to the right place. We’re sharing ten simple ways that anyone can incorporate a green lifestyle at home and reduce waste.

Go on, it’s your turn to better the planet!

1. Bid Farewell to Plastic Bottles

Did you know that one million plastic bottles are bought around the world every single minute?

Fortunately, the spotlight that plastic water bottles once enjoyed is now slowly fading. As the general public becomes more interested in adopting a green lifestyle, the thought of buying plastic water bottles is no longer popular.

Instead, many homeowners are relying on filtering their tap water. With this, the same quality and safety of water can be enjoyed but without the need for disposable plastic.

2. Try Reusable Paper Towel

Let’s face it, paper towel is an important household staple. It can be used for anything from wiping up a spill in the kitchen to cleaning the bathtub.

When we consider just how useful paper towel is, there’s no denying the convenience. The good news is that a reusable paper towel is now a widely existing product.

This product achieves the same results as a paper towel but without the need for disposal. Instead, it can be washed and dried just like any other apparel would be in a conventional washing machine.

3. Start a Compost

What do you do with all of your food waste?

Unfortunately, the majority of Americans will rid of this food in their garbage instead of their compost. While not all municipalities compost, the vast majority do offer composting options.

Even reducing the amount of food thrown into the garbage can have a major impact on minimizing your household waste. In fact, one study found that composting could reduce the amount of waste sent to Americans landfills by at least 30 percent.

Rather than going to waste, composted items are eventually returned to the earth. With this, homeowners can even choose to reuse their compost to help provide nutrients to their lawn and gardens.

4. Eat Less Meat

Short and simple, challenge yourself to adopt a more plant-based diet.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that you need to cut out meat entirely. Instead, slowly introducing more plants into your lifestyle is sure to improve your carbon footprint.

Not only can a plant-based diet improve your health, but it also poses less of a threat to the environment. This is because the production of meat has proven to create high levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

5. Purchase Reusable Bags

If you drastically want to reduce your plastic usage, do yourself a favor and purchase a supply of reusable bags.

These bags eliminate the need for plastic and can be easily stored in your car and within your home. With this, you can reduce the amount of plastic that is finding itself in your garbage.

6. Learn How to Recycle Properly

In today’s day and age, the majority of households have formed a recycling routine.

While recycling is practiced in most households, the problem lies in how to recycle properly. If you really want to ensure that you’re recycling efforts are paying off, you’ll want to learn the differences between what is and what isn’t recyclable.

Of course, every municipality is going to have slightly different rules as to what’s recyclable. To help, be sure to visit your municipality’s website to learn the recycling rules and regulations of your area.

7. Cook Smaller Portions

Do you find yourself continually disposing of food waste? If so, it might be time to cook smaller portions.

More often than not, families are left with heaps of food that finds itself in the garbage. If you’re really looking to reduce food waste, try embarking on a commitment to cooking smaller portions.

Not only will this save you money over time, but it’s also going to significantly reduce the amount of food that will find itself in your garbage.

8. Stop Using Disposable Dishware

There’s no denying the convenience of plastic cutlery and plates.

If you’re hosting a party, having the ability to simply dispose of your dishware is an undeniable advantage. While this advantage may be tempting from time-to-time, it’s also one that we must overcome.

Instead, make a commitment to using non-disposable plates and cutlery. While this does create an element of additional work, it’s well worth the materials being saved. If you’re really set on using disposable dishware, opt for a material that is compostable.

9. Opt for Reusable Bowl Covers

Do you find yourself continually covering bowls of food in plastic wrap?

As you can imagine, these disposable materials build up over time and contribute to a significant waste problem. These also tend to be expensive materials that, after one use, are discarded into the garbage.

Fortunately, reusable bowl covers are widely available on today’s shelves. These convenient covers can simply be placed atop the bowl and will suction to the perimeter of the lid. Just like that, the food in the bowl is protected and with zero need for waste.

10. Get Creative With Leftovers

Are you in the habit of disposing of your leftover food?

Not only does this habit waste perfectly fine food, but it also subscribes to a growing food waste problem.

To help combat this issue, challenge yourself to get creative with leftovers. To start, be sure to purchase a variety of containers to host your leftovers. From here, find ways to reuse your leftovers in a way that is both enjoyable and realistic.

Practicing Environmentalism at Home

If you’re ready to commit to a green lifestyle, it’s time to practice environmentalism at home.

In doing so, you can rest assured that you’re contributing to a more healthy planet and even saving money along the way. From consuming less meat and reducing your plastic usage to starting a compost and learning the rules of recycling, these small changes are sure to go a long way.

For more information on how to adopt a more eco-friendly lifestyle, be sure to visit our website. It's time to step up and help to save the planet!