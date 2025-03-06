Environmentalists Vs. Trump: Activists Rising To The Challenge…Again

Dear EarthTalk: How is the environmental advocacy community in the U.S. gearing up for a second term of Trump in the White House?

—Peggy L., Washington, DC

As Trump begins his second term, green groups are bracing for policies favoring fossil fuels and loose regulations. With appointments like North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary and oil industry CEO Chris Wright as Energy Secretary, many expect expanded drilling and reduced federal land protections. Burgum supports more domestic oil production, which could slow a shift to renewables.

Environmental groups are preparing legal challenges to harmful policies. Earthjustice, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) have strong histories of successful lawsuits. Brett Hartl, CBD’s government affairs director, warns of “aggressiveness and disregard for the rule of law.” These groups plan to defend climate policies, air and water quality, and environmental justice programs. Another concern is Project 2025, a conservative policy framework likely to guide Trump’s administration. It aims to roll back clean energy initiatives and climate policies. Andrew Wetzler, head of NRDC’s nature program, noted that several Project 2025 contributors have already been appointed, reinforcing fears of cuts to emissions regulations and clean energy funding.

Federal lands and national monuments, such as Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, may again face reduced protections. Trump tried similar rollbacks in his first term, and groups like the Grand Canyon Trust are ready to fight new efforts. Executive Director Ethan Aumack asserted that “dismantling national monuments is unlawful” and vowed to take legal action if needed. Greens are also appalled by Trump’s dramatic rollback of environmental justice initiatives, including disbanding the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council via executive order. “By rolling back efforts to address historic underinvestment and overburden in communities of color and low-income communities, President Trump is putting good health and prosperity out of reach for millions of people,” says Earthjustice president Abigail Dillen. “Earthjustice will keep fighting alongside communities who continue to demand justice.”

Despite these challenges, bipartisan support for clean water and conservation could help counter some rollbacks. Clean energy investments, particularly in red-leaning districts, may also continue due to economic benefits like job creation. Wetzler noted that protecting clean water and natural spaces often transcends political divides. Green groups will rely on public engagement to protect progress made on environmental issues. Individuals can play important roles by staying informed, supporting legal and advocacy efforts and urging lawmakers to protect key environmental policies. By working together, the public can ensure that environmental protections are maintained and strengthened despite the challenges.

