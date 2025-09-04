Are Emergency Services / First Responders Going EV?

Dear EarthTalk: Are any police, fire or EMS departments using electric vehicles today?

Electric vehicles, or EVs, are vehicles run partially or entirely on re-chargeable electric power. The fast-emerging EV market spans a diverse range, including battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, hybrids, fuel cell electric vehicles, and much more. While Tesla dominates the public attention, a wide array of models, such as those from Ford and Hyundai, are being employed in the public sector.

EVs are steadily gaining traction across the U.S., not just with individual buyers, but also through public services sectors such as police, fire and emergency medical services. The adoption of electric vehicles began with smaller testing programs in the early 2010s in cities like Los Angeles and New York City. However, in recent times, the integration of EVs in the public sector has picked up incredible momentum as a result of increasing environmental concerns and improvements in technology. In 2024, the Police Department of South Pasadena City completely replaced its gasoline-powered vehicles with EVs. “This initiative not only ensures the safest vehicles for officers and staff, but also leads to substantial reductions in both fuel and maintenance costs,” said South Pasadena Police Chief Brian Solinsky.

As more departments consider electrifying their fleets, the advantages of EVs in the emergency sector have become increasingly evident. Key benefits include reduced carbon emissions and lowered fuel and maintenance expenses. For police cruisers, impressive acceleration and speed, along with noise-free driving, become major benefits to achieve enhanced performance while avoiding any disruptions. In the case of ambulances, rapid response time and a quieter operating environment can be beneficial, especially during high-stress medical situations. Lastly, for fire trucks, EVs allow for emission-free firefighting in addition to a quick response time. The adoption of EVs seems to be a shift toward a more disaster-resilient, environmentally sustainable, and economically efficient future. “Our sustainable transportation researchers are driving progress on clean energy solutions for entire sectors,” said Chris Gearhart, the Director at the U.S Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Center for Integrated Mobility Sciences, referring to a big push towards electrifying major industries.

However, this change comes with its setbacks, such as limited range due to frequent charging halts. This challenge further exacerbates during high-stakes situations such as criminal pursuits or medical emergencies. Next, since EVs are solely reliant on the power grid, they become highly vulnerable during power outages or face battery strains during extreme weather conditions. Lastly, the initial cost of establishing an effective and available charging infrastructure, along with transforming entire fleets, places a significant financial burden on emergency departments.

While the transition towards EVs in the emergency sector is a promising step toward a cleaner future, it is crucial to address the challenges that come with it. Securing loose ends regarding the infrastructure and grid dependency should be combated with a gradual hybrid transition, allowing emergency departments to adapt slowly while proactively mitigating all potential risks.

