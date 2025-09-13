Experts See Link Between Declining Eye Health & Global Warming

Dear EarthTalk: What’s the connection between global warming and increased eye problems for humans?

—Pauline Mercy, Wilmington, NC

When most people think of global warming, they picture melting glaciers, intense heat waves, or rising seas. What is less widely recognized is the growing impact of climate change on human eye health. Rising global temperatures, worsening air quality, shifting disease patterns, and increasing water scarcity are all contributing factors that heighten the risk of eye-related problems worldwide. As the atmosphere warms and the ozone layer thins in some regions, people are exposed to more intense ultraviolet radiation. This type of radiation has been strongly linked to conditions such as cataracts, macular degeneration, and pterygium, also known as “surfer’s eye.” Dr. Anne Lynch of Stony Brook University notes, “The eyes, like the skin, are vulnerable to UV damage—and we’re seeing an uptick in related conditions as temperatures rise globally.” In other words, the same sunlight that burns the skin can also quietly damage vision.

Air pollution exacerbates the problem. Climate change drives an increase in wildfires, worsens urban smog, and traps fine particulate matter in the air, all of which irritate the eyes and can trigger dry eye syndrome, allergic conjunctivitis, and other inflammatory conditions. Some research even shows that during wildfire seasons, hospital emergency rooms see measurable increases in eye-related visits. Meanwhile, warmer and wetter environments allow insects that carry pathogens to expand into new regions. This has resulted in the spread of infectious diseases such as trachoma, a bacterial infection that can cause blindness if untreated, while fungal and viral eye infections are also becoming more common under shifting climate conditions.

Water scarcity adds another dimension. Prolonged droughts and shrinking access to clean water make it harder for people, especially in low-income regions, to maintain basic hygiene. Without enough clean water, the risk of eye infections rises sharply. Tragically, those who contribute least to climate change are often the ones who suffer the most severe consequences.

There are, however, meaningful steps that can help. On an individual level, wearing sunglasses that block ultraviolet rays provides critical protection, and reducing exposure to polluted air can lessen irritation and disease risk. On a broader scale, stricter air quality regulations, programs that expand access to safe water, and greater public awareness of climate change’s hidden health impacts all play essential roles. Climate change is not only altering weather systems and ecosystems but also directly affecting human vision, making clear that the eyes are yet another front line in the struggle to adapt to a warming world.

CONTACTS