Fashion Industry As A Danger For Nature

According to the United Nations, the fashion industry causes serious harm to the environment. First of all, due to toxic effluents from dye factories, as well as improper disposal of obsolete clothing items. In particular, this applies to the so-called fast fashion, associated with the constant change of trends and the purchase of a large number of inexpensive items. Can the fashion industry become more sustainable?

About fashion and expense

Many consumers today prefer the so-called fast fashion. It is focused on the production of large volumes of inexpensive clothing in a short time, while the assortment of a particular brand can completely change several times per season. This makes current trends accessible to the widest range of buyers, but at the same time creates additional threats to the environment.

The constant updating of the wardrobe is beneficial for companies, their main interest is to make a profit and increase turnover. Movies, series and sports have a strong influence on fashion. For example, the TV series “The Queen’s Gambit” brought plaid into fashion, the “Bridgerton” series brought romantic prints and corsets, and “Squid Game” caused a stir in green tracksuits.

What alternatives do manufacturers offer? One way to reduce the cost of the original product is to use low-quality and cheap fabrics, dyes and unsustainable ways of distribution and disposal. In addition to harming nature, such methods are dangerous for people who work in factories and live near factories and rivers where toxic waste is dumped, as well as for those who live near clothing dumps.

The fashion industry harms nature in several ways. Such as environmental pollution during the production of plant materials, inhumane treatment of animals, pollution in the processing of materials, pollution with plastic and microplastics, as well as overcrowding of landfills due to improper disposal.

Dyes, surfactants, synthetic fibers and pesticides from cotton fields regularly end up in factory wastewater. This leads to the death of aquatic plants and animals, the multiplication of bacteria and makes the water unsuitable for human use.

Another environmental problem is the disposal of unwanted clothing in landfills and the burning of textiles, which leads to a significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions every year. The fashion industry generates 20% of wastewater and 8–10% of global carbon emissions, making it one of the largest contributors to environmental pollution.

The main reason for impulse buying is a surge in serotonin and dopamine. The mechanism of formation of dependence on them is exactly the same as in the case of drugs and alcohol.

According to the expert, this form of addictive behaviour is perceived as a socially acceptable type of addiction, but excessive consumption should be treated not as a bad habit, but as a threat to psychological well-being.

“Anaesthetic” for the soul

From a psychological point of view, people started talking about the desire to buy without the need at the end of the 19th century. Shopaholics spend an insane amount of money on clothes and are often disappointed, because they buy on emotions and not focus on real needs.

Unforgotten old

There are also basic pieces of clothing that are relevant regardless of changing trends. There are timeless pieces in the wardrobe, such as a turtleneck, a biker leather jacket, a classic trench coat and a little black dress.

Fashion is cyclical – images of past decades return to boutiques, but in an updated form. It is better to make the basis of the wardrobe from “long-playing” things: with a concise and straight cut, loose fit, oversized. Stylists say that white shirts, trench coats, straight coats, classic white sneakers, loose cashmere jumpers and basic straight jeans are timeless classics. Neutral shades are always relevant.

According to experts, conscious consumption does not imply a large wardrobe. It implies the absence of micro-trend things that live for a couple of seasons, and then become an anti-trend.

Recently, even the most conservative brands are starting to cooperate with recycling companies and create clothes from these materials. For example, from pressed paper and straw.

It is better to donate clothes for reuse to freemarkets, resale or to relief funds. A nice way to get rid of unwanted clothes without harming the environment is to organise a party with the exchange of things, give gifts to loved ones or donate things to charities.

As you can see, such a beautiful sphere of our life as clothes and fashion is not harmless, unfortunately. As a part of the planet, we must take care of the environment. It is in our power to take small but effective actions to reduce emissions and pollution. The main thing in this matter is to start with yourself.