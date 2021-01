I visit these woods,

stranger to a foreign land

of conifers (juniper

and pine)

the currants, manzanita,

snowbrush and boulders

holding to the earth

and being held

one and the same

this network

of connections

of tracks I follow

in snow to let go,

to never step too far with,

I only want to be close to

breath in the cold,

the stillness, aloneness

of how the animal chooses

its range of solitude

I want to be a part of

keeping the distance,

holding wildness close.