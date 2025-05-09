Fortune 500 Companies Reversing Themselves On Climate Commitments

Dear EarthTalk: Which U.S.-based Fortune 500 companies are turning their backs on previous climate commitments, and which are forging ahead toward carbon neutrality?

—L.J., via email

Many Fortune 500 companies have pledged ambitious climate goals, including net-zero emissions and investing in renewable energy. But while some are making meaningful progress, others are quietly scaling back. Economic pressures, shifting political landscapes and industry-specific challenges have led some corporations to deprioritize sustainability, raising concerns about the future of corporate climate action.

One of the most notable examples is BP, which recently announced a shift away from its previous renewables target, doubling down on fossil fuel production. Other energy companies have also weakened their emissions reduction targets. Some have cited economic uncertainty and fluctuating energy prices as reasons. Meanwhile, in the tech and retail sectors some firms have quietly abandoned carbon neutrality goals, either removing or delaying key targets without much public acknowledgement.

While some corporations are stepping back, others are pushing forward with their climate goals. Tech giants like Microsoft, Apple and Google remain leaders in sustainability, continuing their investments in carbon removal, renewable energy and energy-efficient operations. Microsoft has reaffirmed its goal to be carbon negative by 2030 and is expanding its use of carbon capture technology. In the automotive sector, some companies are maintaining their transition to electric vehicles, despite policy uncertainties. Ford and GM, for example, continue to invest in EV production and infrastructure though the pace has slowed.

Retail and consumer goods firms are busily reducing plastic waste, adopting sustainable packaging and decarbonize supply chains, efforts that align with consumer demand. Former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, a strong corporate sustainability advocate, warns about the risks of companies backtracking: “Businesses that fail to take sustainability seriously will not have a seat at the table in the future economy.”

In some cases, companies are accused of greenwashing—making sustainability claims without meaningful action. The growing use of carbon credits is also controversial as critics argue some businesses rely on offsets rather than directly cutting emissions. Investor and consumer pressure remain key forces in corporate sustainability. As regulations tighten, and the clean energy market expands, companies that continue investing in sustainability may gain a competitive edge. Meanwhile those that scale back risk reputational damage and financial consequences. For consumers, staying informed and supporting businesses that remain committed to sustainability is one way to influence corporate behavior.

