Fueling Change: Innovative Solutions that Will Take Your Business Beyond Fossil Fuels

Economic fragility is brought on by the enormous costs of using fossil fuels. Countries and businesses are susceptible to unpredictable price fluctuations, and many rely on expensive energy imports. Renewable energy sources offer economic and social growth opportunities and might lessen these risks. To efficiently move from unclean energy sources to cleaner ones, employ the four strategies listed below:

Remove subsidies for fossil fuels and charge for carbon

The first step in moving away from fossil fuel sources is to eliminate subsidies for them and impose a carbon price. Despite a recent decline, the yearly amount of donations and other support for producing and using fossil fuels was still $373 billion as of 2015. By 2030, governments may save or earn an estimated $2.8 trillion annually by cutting subsidies and implementing carbon pricing. When carbon pricing has not yet been introduced, enterprises and development finance organisations might utilise shadow carbon prices to shift their investments away from fossil fuels and toward more ecologically friendly alternatives. These initiatives allow more people to invest and educate us about the benefits of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Increase your energy-efficiency investment

The second strategy for moving from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources is to promote innovative financial options that encourage energy-efficient buildings. This technique has already proven effective in spurring economic growth, but more effort must be made to enlarge policy frameworks and increase investments. Setting standards for energy-efficient homes and appliances, enhancing public procurement, coming up with inventive financing solutions, and using public-private collaborations have all demonstrated positive results throughout the globe. The Property Assessed Clean Energy Programs (PACE) in the US and the KfW-led programs in Germany are other initiatives that have achieved exceptional outcomes. These initiatives offer low-cost funding for energy efficiency improvements. These two enterprises have combined to save billions of dollars in less than ten years of operation. Click here to learn more.

Establish the conditions for the phase-out of coal

The third method for converting to cleaner energy systems is to set up the conditions required for coal phase-out. Coal, the fossil fuel with the highest carbon content, is an essential energy source for the world and considerably worsens air pollution. Take the following steps to make it easier for your business to move away from coal:

• Implement rules that encourage closing current coal-fired power facilities while setting up new ones.

• By encouraging using cleaner energy sources like wind and solar electricity, you may encourage businesses and people to invest in these technologies.

• Make building the infrastructure, including energy storage devices, required to handle the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources a top priority.

• Targeted support and investment are required to ensure disadvantaged populations, such as those in coal-dependent areas, are not left behind when switching to cleaner energy sources.

• Spend money on initiatives that will aid coal industry employees in transitioning to new careers in sustainable energy.

We can get a move on in the transition to cleaner energy sources while reducing its harmful effects by creating an environment that supports the phase-out of coal.

Improve access to electricity and clean cooking.

According to projections, over 2 billion people will lack access to clean cooking by 2030, and about 700 million people will be without power due to population increase, policy, and budgetary shortfalls. However, having clean energy can significantly affect the economy and people’s health. The price of residential power is falling thanks to creative solutions like solar technology integrated with high-efficiency lights and appliances. Consumer finance choices are also making decentralised energy solutions more accessible and extending their marketplaces. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that by 2030, ensuring global access to clean cooking alone may avert 1.8 million preventable deaths annually. Additionally, it would boost the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of women and free up billions of hours spent cooking or gathering fuel. Governments and stakeholders should prioritise ensuring everyone has access to clean energy to secure a more sustainable and just future for all.

In Conclusion

The shift towards renewable energy sources is critical for sustainable economic growth and reducing the harmful effects of fossil fuels. To achieve this transition, governments and businesses should adopt four strategies: remove subsidies for fossil fuels and charge for carbon, increase energy-efficiency investment, establish the conditions for coal phase-out, and improve access to electricity and clean cooking. These strategies have already demonstrated positive outcomes globally, and further efforts should be made to enlarge policy frameworks, increase investments, and ensure disadvantaged populations are not left behind. We can secure a more sustainable and just future for all by prioritizing renewable energy sources.