Gastrointestinal Distress & Global Warming

Dear EarthTalk: How is climate change causing increased gastrointestinal distress?

-P.L., via email

Gastrointestinal (GI) distress, including diarrhea, vomiting and foodborne illness, is on the rise globally, coinciding with increasing concerns over climate change, which is known to impact human health in many ways. Emerging evidence suggests that climate change significantly contributes to the rise in GI distress by altering ecological conditions that promote the spread of pathogens and other health hazards.

One of the main ways climate changes contribute to rising GI distress is by contaminating water. Extreme weather events like flooding and hurricanes contaminate water, spreading pathogens like E. coli, Vibrio and Giardia, major causes of GI infections. Furthermore, rising temperatures encourage the growth of harmful algae and bacteria in water sources, further increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.

Food safety and security are also impacted. Higher temperatures and changing agricultural conditions can lead to food contamination, raising the risk of GI infections. As the climate shifts, the stability and safety of food supplies are more threatened, leading to higher rates of foodborne illnesses. Also, inadequate food storage contributes to the proliferation of harmful bacteria, exacerbating the spread of GI diseases.

Moreover, climate change expands the habitat of disease vectors like mosquitoes, which spread GI-impacting diseases such as cholera. Warmer temperatures allow these vectors to survive in new regions, introducing diseases where populations may not have immunity or the medical ability to manage them. Also, heat stress directly affects digestive health, worsening conditions like irritable bowel syndrome.

Epidemiological and case studies from regions affected by climate-related disasters show the clear connection between climate events and increased GI diseases. Areas experiencing severe flooding often see a surge in waterborne GI infections due to compromised sanitation. Research also confirms that higher temperatures and humidity enhance the survival and transmission of pathogens that cause GI distress.

Given the impact of climate change on GI health, it’s crucial that public health systems adapt. Improving water and food safety, raising awareness and strengthening healthcare systems are essential strategies. Addressing these challenges will be vital to reduce the burden of GI illnesses in a warming world. That said, time and money are big issues: “Mitigation plans…often cost hundreds of millions to billions of dollars and take many years to implement,” Boston University’s Beth Haley, lead author of a recent study linking GI issues to increased warming-related sewer overflows, tells Yale Climate Connections.

