Go Big & Bold …. Or Go Extinct!

With all due respect Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry @ClimateEnvoy, you’re pussy-footing around with all your meetings in Berlin via your private jet. Mother Nature can’t wait for another PowerPoint presentation to tell her how much she’s gasping from the CO2 that’s currently at 419.13 ppm according to the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii.

Instead of bloviating on Twitter that you are “encouraged by my meetings in Berlin” and that you’ll be back, do something; be like President Jimmy Carter. Go big and install Solar Panels on all the Federal buildings in Washington, D.C. Could you do that to show the world we must save this precious planet by actions, not more meetings? Millions could be inspired to install Solar Panels to help decrease our dependence on the fossil fuels that are suffocating our planet.

“We’re on the verge of the abyss and are speeding toward a climate hell,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned at President Biden’s climate summit attended by 40 nations. CO2 emissions must decrease by 7.6 percent annually from 2020 to 2030 for the globe to have a fighting chance to avoid the ultimate collapse of Mother Earth!

“Winning the war requires governments to fight on the side of the people,” wrote James Hansen, Adjunct Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the Earth Institute at Columbia University on his blog on June 1, 2021. “It hasn’t happened yet. Our governments have too many politicians who are well-oiled, coal-fired, and full of gas. Instead, governments set goals for the future and heavily subsidize renewable energies. The fossil fuel industry is pleased. They smugly put windmills and solar panels on their websites.”

Proving Hansen’s point, the Biden Administration in late May quietly defended the Willow project, a huge oil drilling proposal on Alaska’s North Slope and earlier granted oil and gas leases on federal land in Wyoming. Earthjustice says these actions are equivalent to launching “carbon bombs,” both of which were approved by Agent Orange in the last Administration. WTF is going on? Are you serious?

Despite the federal government and oil and gas companies employing decades of dithering, denial and dismissing climate scientists who have been spot-on for over 30 years, the American public finally has gone beyond this era of peak indifference and are realizing (for the most part) our overheated planet is our #1 threat.

Other nations, both large and small, have fully embraced the absolute necessity to go big and bold to try and stave off a pending global disaster. And they’re certainly NOT approving plans that will help seal our doom!

Mr. Biden and Mr. Kerry, for the sake of our children and grandchildren, for your review and consideration, here are innovative projects that are proposed, under construction or completed and are addressing exigent environmental issues with multiple layers of benefits. Please we must go big and bold …. or we will go extinct!

Here are six brilliantly-conceived projects that need to be replicated everywhere:

An Artificial Island Wind Farm with 600 Wind Turbines in Denmark

Hydroponic Farming Technology using 10x Less Water Growing Crops in Australia

A Solar Panel project over the 700-mile California Aqueduct to help prevent evaporation and produce fossil-free electricity

Solar Panels over a Wastewater Treatment Plant now producing 8% of the electricity for Healdsburg, CA

Solar Panels over a 20-mile Highway with a Bike Path in the Median Strip in South Korea

Manure-to-Biomethane CNG Will Fuel World-class Public Transportation System in Karachi, Pakistan

Go With the Wind …. Scarlett!