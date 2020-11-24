Going To School For An Environmental Science Degree

If you love nature and the outdoors, you might want to study environmental science in college. Think of it as a combination of interaction with the world and science. The degree might be a good fit if you enjoy being outside and want to know how nature works.

Preparing for Your Degree

The degree is often a good fit for those who want to preserve the natural world. Do your research on the available careers to determine if the field is for you. Paying for school can be difficult, which is why so many students choose to take out student loans with a private lender in order to pay for your education. The good news is that you can often secure financing without the need for a cosigner. That allows you to be more independent financially.

Careers in the Field

If you choose to take this path, you might end up working in an environmental agency run by the government. For example, you might work at a national park or for an agency tasked with preserving the environment. You could also get a position with a state government. If you do not want to work for a government agency, you could work with a farming organization or for an engineering firm. You could also get a position as a consultant with a private organization. You might assess the impact on the environment of certain decisions.

Overall, there is a wide range of careers, including fieldwork and office positions. Ultimately, your interests will determine where you end up. You could work in a conservatory, manufacturing company, zoo, or similar organization. No matter where you want to work, getting a degree in environmental science will give you valuable professional skills. The world population is increasing, so more natural resources are being used. Preserving the environment may prove critical in the future. You’ll have many job opportunities open to you.

Choosing the Right Type of Degree

The highest degree you get will determine the type of job you get. For example, if you only get a bachelor’s degree, it might be harder to get a good job. It is a good idea to get a minor in the specific area you want to work in. That’s because by itself, a bachelor’s in this field might not be specific enough. On the other hand, if you get a master’s, your degree likely won’t be as generalized, which means you are more likely to find a good job. Plus, during your time in school, you might make valuable connections.

Finally, getting a Ph.D. might make you an even more valuable employee. While you might feel limited with how specific a Ph.D. is, you can likely still get a job in an area that isn’t necessarily your area of knowledge. Getting this degree gives you many marketable skills, such as time management and writing. If you want to get a researching position, you could work in either academia or government. Overall, you can expect the number of opportunities to be bigger with a Ph.D.