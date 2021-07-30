Good Planets Are Hard To Find: Let’s Make Our Planet Green Again

The planet is in trouble. There’s no denying it.

In the past, we’ve assumed that good planets are easy to find, but not anymore! The Earth is the only place where humans live in a natural environment. Most other places in this universe are either uninhabitable or too hostile for life as we know it.

It looks like our planet is on its last legs, and we’re in danger of losing it unless we start taking care of it. That means that if you want lush forests, beautiful rivers, abundant wildlife then you need to take care of these resources right here on planet Earth.

There are things that you can do to help make your little corner of the world better. Here are ways you can get started on taking care of our planet.

Plant Trees

Trees are the lungs of our planet. They convert carbon dioxide to oxygen and have many other benefits for life on Earth, like providing habitats for birds and animals.

Trees can be logged for lumber. If we don’t plant enough new ones to replace them, then we won’t have any left at all and neither will our kids. Planting trees is one of the easiest things you can do to help this planet become green again.

It’s important to plant trees in your community to have green planets. Even if you live in an apartment building, there might be some options available nearby. Planting trees is something you can do year-round all over the country.

You can also hire a tree care company to take care of existing trees.

Be a Smart Consumer and Recycler

Did you know that most trash is recyclable? EPA estimates that 75% of American waste is recyclable. That means that we can reduce the amount of trash that ends up in landfills.

A lot of waste comes from buying products or packaging that we don’t need or purchasing things without thinking about how they’re made. Start by reusing what you already have. And instead of throwing your old stuff away, recycle it.

Properly disposing of hazardous materials, like batteries, will also help keep the environment clean.

Be an Active Citizen: Support the Environment

In addition to these small changes you can make at home and at work to save energy, you can also do your part to support the people fighting for environmental justice.

Donate to help environment-related causes like fighting climate change, protecting endangered species, and maintaining national parks. There’s a lot of money going into bad investments in the oil industry. Let’s support companies and organizations that are making genuine efforts to protect our planet.

Unplug Appliances When Not in Use

Each year, Americans use about 1,375 billion kilowatt-hours of power and waste $8 billion in energy costs for appliances that are left plugged in when not in use. You can help conserve this energy — and money — by unplugging unused appliances or using a timed electrical outlet strip to shut them off automatically.

You may even be able to save as much as 10% on your electric bill by changing these simple habits.

Let’s Protect the Good Planets

Nothing we do will be enough if it isn’t all of us doing it together. It won’t be easy to make this planet green again — but if we each make an effort, then good planets are just as easy to find as they ever were. Let’s get started today.

