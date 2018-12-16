Green Gift Guide: Gear

Here are some ideas for gifts that the nature lover or outdoors person in your family will be sure to love…

The Green Pepper

Love outdoor clothing but hate to pay exorbitant prices for that brand-name label? If you’re crafty, you can order your own fleece or other material and sew up your own from outdoor clothing design patterns from The Green Pepper. The Eugene, Oregon-based company stocks over 100 patterns ($5-$7) to help you make your own active sportswear and outdoor gear, as well as all of the hardware, zippers, webbing, and notions.

Wise Owl Hammocks

Now here’s a gift a teenager of any age will love: a Wise Owl Hammock ($19.95-$44.95). These lightweight, high-quality hammocks are made in the USA of 201T parachute nylon and can hold up to 500 pounds. They come in single and double sizes and a wide range of colors — and are great for spending the night in during a camping trip, or for lounging the day away on the quad on campus. They come with all the accessories necessary for easy set-up; just add two trees. And they are easily stored in a draw-string stuff sack that fit in the palm of your hand.

Warmsilk Jacquard Scarf

For the luxury-loving person on your gift list, how about a striking green and white Jacquard scarf ($176)— or lounge wear — made from Warmsilk, a blend of ultrafine wool and silk developed by Jemala, an Australian fashion brand committed to ethical and environmentally friendly luxury products.

Green Ice Wax

Most common ski waxes are made from paraffin waxes derived from petroleum-derived fluorocarbons that get transferred to the snow during use. These hazardous chemicals then make their way into rivers, streams and fish once the snow melts. Green Ice Wax was created by a chemist bent on making a more environmentally friendly form of ski wax. Field tested on athletes both at the professional and collegiate levels, as well as ski instructors, Green Ice Wax keep skiers fast while not harming the environment. Green Ice Ultimate ($17) contains all natural ingredients from renewable sources, including plant waxes and a bio-based lubricant that contains no solvents, chemicals or plasticizers — and it’s 100% biodegradable. And it works great at any snow temperature and can be applied either hot by iron or as a “rub on, cork in

Portable Solar Charger

Stay powered up on the go with this high-capacity Portable Solar Charger , which can store 24,000 mah, features three USB ports and is compatible with any device that can recharge via USB (including Apple and Android phones).