Greening Your Study and Living Habits: Sustainable Tips for Students

If you have to name one apparent effect of global warming, what would that be?

Climate change is becoming a bigger problem than we imagined it to be. Everywhere in the world today, the seasons have changed. And if that isn’t worrisome for someone, they should definitely get a moral check.

Many students wish to switch to a sustainable way of living and reduce their carbon footprint, but most don’t know where to start. Well, the change is fairly simple. With small swaps in your day-to-day life, you can make a great impact— not only on the environment but on your budget and health too.

Here are some actionable tips to help you reduce your carbon footprint without feeling burdensome.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

The convenient life we all have become habitual to is consumptive. You often give little thought before discarding small items and buying new ones instead. This goes for almost everything from single use, such as straws, disposable cups, and plastic carry bags, to more durable things, such as clothing items and footwear.

All you need to do is adopt the reduce, reuse, and recycle mindset to lead a more eco-conscious life. Reduce mindless shopping and buy only essential stuff whenever necessary. Try to use products until they truly last, and avoid single-use goods. Most professional essay writers avoid using paper and use recycled notebooks or online writing apps for rough work.

If you have containers and jars, you can wash and reuse them to store other things. Reuse old t-shirts for dusting or to make rugs, repurpose old but intact clothing items to make a new outfit, and use cardboard boxes as organizers on your study table. Also, give discarded items to a recycling unit in your town.

Switch to Better Modes of Transportation

Do you know how much your daily commute contributes to carbon emissions? Vehicles consume a lot of energy and pollute the environment to an irreversible point. So, you have to be mindful of your usage of them.

Try switching to public transport. You can walk or cycle to the nearest parking point and take public transportation to your destination. It is not only environmentally friendly and pocket-friendly too. And if you have a time crunch, you can seek online essay writing help for assignments.

Many countries have also initiated green mobility projects to reduce the air and noise pollution caused by transport.

Choose Sustainable Fashion

The fashion industry consumes many resources to complete its chain, from sourcing and manufacturing to reaching your home. Not only that, it is responsible for 10% of total carbon emissions yearly.

However, certain brands employ sustainable practices. Also, purchase sustainable fabrics, such as cotton, linen, or recycled polyester. For accessories, buy long-lasting materials, such as silver or steel-made jewelry.

Avoid purchasing cheaper fast fashion. Instead, invest in sustainable and good quality items that last a long time.

Plant Trees and Indoor Plants

Only if we could protect all the trees and jungles on the earth would we prevent adverse climate changes. While that’s not possible, it is quite feasible to adopt trees and bring in indoor plants to make the air quality better. Even many professional essay writers from the best assignment services advocate it for the benefits it has on mental health and creativity.

You can go to a local nursery or join a plantation drive nearby to volunteer for the cause. If you don’t have time for that, try purchasing a few low-maintenance indoor plants for your study space and bedroom. It is the best decor you will invest in since plants improve indoor air and create a better surrounding for studies.

Use Eco-Friendly Personal Care Products

Did you know your sunscreen might be damaging marine life and coral reefs? Coral reefs are crucial to protect sea shores from storms and corrosion, and some active ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate in sunscreens are destroying them.

There are many other personal care products that are harming the environment in many ways. All you have to do is research the regular products you use and figure out if they are eco-friendly. If not, try switching the products to better alternatives.

Some items to be named are:

Cotton buds

Non-metal razors

Plastic toothbrush

Sheet masks

Disposable menstrual pads

Tampons

Disposable Shower Cap

Plastic Loofah

Disposable pen

The trick is to always analyze if the products you are using are harmful to the ecosystem.

Final Thoughts

Incorporating sustainable habits is not a difficult task. All you have to do is be mindful of your actions and their consequences on the earth. Some simple swaps, from disposable items to reusable ones, make it even easier. Think of the waste you’re creating daily and look for ways to reduce it. That would do the trick for you. Nevertheless, use the above tips and sleep better, knowing you are inching towards an eco-conscious life.