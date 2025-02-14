Greens Bracing For The Worst With President Trump, Take 2

Dear EarthTalk: What can we expect regarding changes President Trump is promising regarding climate, environment and energy policy?

—Name withheld

Despite only being in office for a second term for a few weeks, Donald Trump has already begun rolling back climate initiatives and environmental regulations. Trump, who has previously called global warming a “hoax,” made bold decisions in his first term; notably, he slashed the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and also replaced Obama’s Clean Power Plan which mandated states to reduce carbon emissions. With his return, Trump has pledged more efforts as follow-ups to his previous acts.

One of his promises is removing strict environmental regulations on the fossil fuel economy. On January 20, Trump announced a “national energy emergency”—the first in Presidential history, only preceded by regional energy crises in the early 1970s. This assertion gives Trump the authority to limit environmental regulations on oil firms and boost the use of natural resources like coal. Yet, the U.S. isn’t facing a fuel shortage like in the 70s: Bank of America analysts predict that oil prices will fall in 2025 as the American crude supply surpasses its demand. In his second inaugural address Trump stated, “we have the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we are going to use it,” adding that America stands on “liquid gold.” While more drilling could lower energy prices, this optimistic outcome isn’t guaranteed and could also spark a price resurgence from the oil industry’s boom-bust cycle. His policies, however, do assure an increase in national emissions and pollutants that would exacerbate global warming.

Trump is also targeting the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Over the last four years, Biden’s administration promoted emission-reducing cars and put regulations on total emissions for gas vehicles. By removing these standards, Trump hopes to save “our auto industry” and keep his “sacred pledge to our great American autoworkers”—though he misinterprets Biden’s regulations and treats them as mandates to ban gas vehicles entirely. Trump will soon work to remove more integrated EV policies such as tax credits.

Trump has also withdrawn from the Paris Agreement—an international treaty with over 190 countries aimed to combat climate change via emissions reductions—just like he did in his first term. He hopes to save America “trillions of dollars” by pulling out of these climate accords first ratified 10 years ago. With 2024 already exceeding the agreement’s intended limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius as the hottest year ever recorded, global warming will likely continue to rise during his presidency. That said, many leaders are optimistic about halting climate change. Said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, “Chicago and our peer cities are, and will remain, at the forefront of climate action.” To fight environmental deregulation, contact your local representatives, join advocacy groups, or donate relevant organizations.

