Have you ever thought about growing your own weed so that you can save a bit of money? Are you curious as to how this process works and what you should be doing to get the best results?

There’s no denying that cannabis is a hot commodity. Whether it be for medicinal use or recreational use, the demand and popularity of this plant have been on the rise in recent years. The cannabis market has grown tremendously over the past few years and will continue to do so for many more. There are many different types of products that can be created from this plant, and these products can help patients who suffer from chronic pain or even cancer cope with their symptoms much easier than before. Nowadays, the market offers many different consumption devices which can be bought with a click of a button in online head-shops like Smoke Cartel. The choices are endless – from glass bongs and pipes to vapes and dabs, people can make their own pick depending on personal preference. And whatever the case, no one can deny that the cannabis plant has many different uses in daily life. So, if you’re someone who wants to grow your own marijuana but has been putting it off because you lack the knowledge, then this is the post for you.

Growing cannabis is like growing any other plant, however, if you want to have the best cannabis possible as a first-time grower, you need to know a few things and follow a few tips. Here are the top tips for growing cannabis.

Consider The Wind

When it comes to growing cannabis, there are two different situations that you could find yourself in. the first being indoor growing, and the second being outdoor growing. When it comes to talking about considering the wind, this is talking about outdoor growing.

While wind isn’t something you would typically think about when it comes to growing any kind of plant, when it comes to growing cannabis outdoors, it is something you should consider. In this case, a gentle breeze that is constant is actually very good for your plants.

If you are living in a hot climate, the gentle breeze is actually good for your plants and will help keep them regulated. However, if you are living in a very windy area, you might consider planting your plants at a windbreak like a wall or a fence for the plants to safely grow with little to no chance of breaking.

Consider Sunlight

The next consideration you need to make is the amount of light that your plants get. These plants are very picky when it comes to sunlight and they need to be in direct sunlight for as long as possible, or at least 6 hours every single day, to fully mature and grow efficiently.

If you could have your plants in direct sunlight for most of the day or even for the middle of the day when the sunlight is at its peak, this is the most optimal situation for the best outcome results.

It is important to remember that the sunlight will change through the seasons too and this needs to be a consideration.

Consider Soil

Next up on the list is the soil. If you are new to growing plants and gardening, you may not know that there are different kinds of soil, and some are more optimal for growth than others.

As it is there are 3 basic consistencies: clay, sand, and silt. When it comes to soil, you will get a ratio of any of these. Soil can also vary in things such as the PH level, water retention, texture, drainage, and more. All of these need to be taken into consideration before planting and you should research which is the best when it comes to growing your marijuana.

Lighting For Indoor Growing

As mentioned above, you can grow your plants both indoors and outdoors. When it comes to indoor growing, you will run into the problem of not having direct sunlight. This is whether indoor lighting comes in.

Sometimes indoor growing is better than outdoor because you can have consistent light on your plants at all hours of the day. There are different kinds of light to choose from, from CFLs to HID lights, to LED lights. They all will offer the same outcome; however, some are better than others, and some people prefer one over the other.

The Containers

Last but not least you have the containers, or the pots you will be planting in. This is something you will need to decide. If you are growing your plants outside, do you want to plant them directly into the ground or do you want to put them into pots?

Typically, when you have potted plants, you have more control over the soil that you use as well as the drainage and more. This could lead to a better outcome. However, the problem comes in when you don’t know which size pot to use. You don’t want to have one that is too small and stunts the growth of your plant.