Children are born with an innate love of nature. They naturally create a connection with outdoor life and intimacy with mother nature. Little ones treat their environment as their biggest and first open laboratory; they’re driven by their natural instinct of exploration using all their senses to inspect and test whatever comes their way. There isn’t a kid on this planet who doesn’t like to build sandcastles on the beach, play with snowballs in winter, or gather small sticks in the park to create whatever comes to their mind. That’s where their imagination starts nourishing and their minds become a fertile ground for creativity and innovation. This significant connection to the environment should be invested at an early age and should be translated into an ongoing process of caring for the planet. No matter how hard parents try to teach their kids about the environment, it won’t work unless they indulge themselves in group activities. Hands-on activities and leading by example is a very successful way to keep the natural bond that already exists. Here are 4 good ways to teach your kids about the environment.

1- Leading by Example

We can keep lecturing our children about the environment, preserving its resources, recycling, composting, and all other acts that can preserve our environment, but all these lessons are useless unless we give them a role model to follow and learn from. Simple behaviors like closing the water tap while brushing our teeth and switching off the lights are essential to instill in our daily routine. Children participating in gardening, watering plants, and knowing how to save water by selecting certain types of plants are very important acts to learn at an early age. Avoiding disposables and using reusable containers and napkins instead of tissues and plastic bags is very useful as well. Teach your children the importance of recycling; take them shopping and let them buy products packaged in recycled containers. Reduce household waste: many stuff can be used in DIY and school projects. Jars and empty containers can also be used in fun experiments or even decorated to be used as drinking glasses. There are endless ideas that can save our environmental resources and improve your kids’ skills and boost their creativity.

2- Use Science To Learn About Environment

It’s no longer a secret that our planet is in serious danger, and our kids today are the future. Teach your children about climate change; use books, resources, and simple experiments to encourage their search for knowledge. Surprise them with gifts that can increase their drive for knowledge and exploration. Specialists at EduLab suggest that children should be introduced to beneficial equipment and tools; this helps to see and manipulate materials and objects which encourages a deeper understanding of concepts related to environmental changes and scientific facts. Observation and experimenting make teaching and learning an easier and more effective process. Developing an interest in research helps in creating a passion to learn.

3- Respect Nature

Lecturing young kids about climate change and the consequences of wasting environmental resources can be absurd, but showing them how you appreciate, respect, and protect nature in actions is a much better way to introduce the topic. Children, as well as adults, never appreciate things they never experience; take your children outdoors, enjoy long walks together and take time to embrace the beauty of nature. You can make it part of a daily fun activity. If they get a chance to climb a tree and smell the flowers, they will never accept that one day it will no longer exist, this is how we develop their sense of respect and connection to nature. Let them feel the muddy texture of the soil and play barefoot on grass, these memories will be engraved in their minds as they grow, their love and cherish for nature will also grow over time. Kids are very smart and their ability to learn and understand is beyond our imagination. Allow them to participate in house chores that are related to environmental purposes, read books, stories, and watch movies that encourage preserving natural resources.

4- Participate In Beach Cleaning

Why beach cleaning in particular? Everyone enjoys going to the beach, especially kids. It’s a pleasant, relaxing recreational place where tons of creatures live and are threatened because of pollution. Involving your children in beach cleaning and explaining the dangers that pollution is causing will increase their awareness about endangered sea life. As a parent, it is your role to explain that plastic bags and trash containers left on the beach after picnics can kill sea animals that mistake them for food. Make sure they understand the direct impact of pollution on our health and its effect on the ecosystem. Cleaning up beaches and not throwing trash into the ocean is the only effective way to protect marine life. Taking your kids to the beach and practicing swimming and fun beach activities can help them realize the importance of keeping the beach clean. Who would like to swim in dirty and polluted water?

The whole community should take part in educating kids about the environment. A small change now can save the planet later for future generations. Our parental journey is occupied with many details that sometimes keep us from noticing essential matters that will affect the lives of our children in the future. Children are natural explorers, born with a natural love of nature. It’s important to develop positive behavior towards their surroundings. The best way to educate them about the importance of water preservation and sustainable energy consumption is through simple acts that everyone practices in their daily routine. Kids love to help and take pride in performing chores around the house. Seize the opportunities to create a meaningful connection between your children and the environment. Using interesting resources, simple experiments, and educational videos to show them the importance of protecting the planet from serious dangers are great methods to explain things in a fun and simple way. Raise your kids to think beyond their individual needs and start promoting the idea of collective benefit as a life concept.