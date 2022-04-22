EarthTalk Launches Spanish-Language Environmental Q&A Column

Happy Earth Day! To celebrate this year, we are launching a Spanish-language version of our weekly environmental Q&A column EarthTalk. We hope to reach a wider and more diverse audience — and expand our impact in underserved communities throughout the western hemisphere.

We could use your help in getting this project off the ground. If you work with a Spanish-language print or online media outlet that would like to run our information and objectively reported environmental Q&A every week, sign up to receive the free column here. And if you just plain like the idea and want to support its launch, please make a tax-deductible donation to the cause in the upper right corner here.

EarthTalk en Español: Formulario de Inscripción

Nos complace anunciar que este Día de la Tierra estamos lanzando una nueva edición en español de nuestra columna semanal de preguntas y respuestas sindicadas EarthTalk para que podamos llegar a una audiencia más amplia y diversa, y expandir nuestro impacto en las comunidades desatendidas en todo el hemisferio occidental.

Si trabaja o sabe de alguna publicación en español que podría beneficiarse del uso gratuito de nuestra columna informativa y reportada objetivamente que cubre una amplia gama de temas ambientales apremiantes, regístrese hoy. También estamos buscando contribuciones para ayudar a financiar este esfuerzo para pagar los servicios de traducción. ¡Gracias!

