EarthTalk Launches Spanish-Language Environmental Q&A Column

Happy Earth Day! To celebrate this year, we are launching a Spanish-language version of our weekly environmental Q&A column EarthTalk. We hope to reach a wider and more diverse audience — and expand our impact in underserved communities throughout the western hemisphere.

We could use your help in getting this project off the ground. If you work with a Spanish-language print or online media outlet that would like to run our information and objectively reported environmental Q&A every week, sign up to receive the free column here. And if you just plain like the idea and want to support its launch, please make a tax-deductible donation to the cause in the upper right corner here.

Nos complace anunciar que este Día de la Tierra estamos lanzando una nueva edición en español de nuestra columna semanal de preguntas y respuestas sindicadas EarthTalk para que podamos llegar a una audiencia más amplia y diversa, y expandir nuestro impacto en las comunidades desatendidas en todo el hemisferio occidental.

Si trabaja o sabe de alguna publicación en español que podría beneficiarse del uso gratuito de nuestra columna informativa y reportada objetivamente que cubre una amplia gama de temas ambientales apremiantes, regístrese hoy. También estamos buscando contribuciones para ayudar a financiar este esfuerzo para pagar los servicios de traducción. ¡Gracias!