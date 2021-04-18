How Can You Help the Environment While Caring For Your Dog?

Did you know that 15 billion trees are cut down each year? Not only does it contribute to climate change, but it can also lead to soil erosion, desertification, flooding, among other problems.

Fortunately, there are several things that you can do to help the environment. For example, if you have pets, you can strive to become an eco-friendly dog owner.

Interested? Looking for some tips on how you and your pet can go green? If so, you’re on the right page. We’ll be going over everything that you need to know below.

Keep reading to learn more about the topic!

1. Say No to Plastic Poop Bags

One plastic poop bag can take up to 500 years to degrade in a landfill. Fortunately, there are biodegradable alternatives that you can use instead. For example, you can get poop bags that are made from plants, vegetable oils, or compostable polymers.

Alternatively, you can scoop the waste into a dog poop compost bin—that way, you’ll be able to use it as fertilizer for the soil. Just don’t use it on plants that you intend to consume.

2. Choose the Right Dog Food

Purchase food that’s responsibly sourced with sustainable ingredients. Not only that, but try to get something that’s organic; they generally have less of an impact on the environment (e.g. less synthetic pesticides).

Also, consider the packaging. Avoid products that come in cans—opt for those that come in recyclable bags or pouches instead.

Or if you want, you can make the food yourself. If anything, you just have to make sure that it’s balanced and meets all of your dog’s nutritional needs.

3. Adopt From a Shelter

There are millions of dogs who need homes in the United States. By adopting one from the shelter, you’ll help free up many resources such as food, toys, and medical care, which will allow them to help another animal in need.

We highly recommend checking pet adoption websites such as Petfinder if you want to find available ones in your area. Generally speaking, they’ll ask you to fill in an application form and if you’re approved, they’ll proceed with a home check.

4. Go Green For Grooming

Use eco-friendly shampoos and conditioners whenever possible. Check the ingredients list; make sure that the product is biodegradable and paraben-free. Avoid those with chemicals such as DEA, SLS, and BHA.

Not only can they irritate your dog’s skin, but they can also enter the local waterways when drained away.

Instead, opt for those with natural ingredients instead such as honey, unrefined shea butter, coconut oil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Doing Your Part to Help the Environment as a Dog Owner

And there you have it—four things that you can do to help the environment while caring for your pup. As you can see, there are various ways to become a greener dog owner!

For more eco-friendly tips, be sure to check out the rest of our blog!