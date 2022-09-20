Here are 5 eco-friendly ways to keep a pet

As we delve further into the 2020s, individuals are becoming more and more eco-conscious and concerned about our environment’s protection. Human consumerism is a colossal driver of climate change, but pets also contribute to this impact – this is a factor that you may not have considered much before.

Think about it – billions of pets around the world are consuming billions of pounds of meats, producing billions of pounds of waste all year round. So, there’s no escaping it – your pet is having a negative effect on the sustainability of our environment – unless you do something about it. You can start caring for your pet in an eco-friendlier manner. Read on to find out how and start bettering our planet today!

Getting a dog from a shelter

Before even buying your pet, you should consider where you are buying them from. Shelters are a great idea since adopting from one of these places is a little bit like recycling an animal! There are already more dogs and cats around the globe than we have homes available for them. So, why enhance the demand for new pets when there are already so many out there in shelters?

Ensure your pets are spayed or neutered

The number of baby kittens and pups born every single day is both eyewatering and overwhelming. Most of them are put in shelters, while many even go feral or die. Therefore, it might be worth spraying or neutering your pet. By doing this, you can avoid overpopulation in shelters and the wild. This will also decrease euthanasia rates and animal abuse. Next, this approach has health benefits, including a colossal reduction in the risk of cancer. Thirdly, spraying or neutering your furry friend can conserve much energy, food, and other resources that would otherwise have been spent on animals in a shelter.

Product choices that are sustainable for pets

Next, it’s time to think about the products you use concerning your pets. Many items contain harmful plastics and are toxic to our environment in terms of waste and pollution, meaning you should start making better choices. For example, this could include investing in eco-friendlier items, such as biodegradable dog wipes and reusable period diapers. Using kind materials that can stay in a circular economy can help reduce your environmental impact today. Furthermore, avoid buying lots of fancy toys, outfits, collars, and other unnecessary accessories that pile pressure on our environment. Many things don’t actually contribute to your pet’s overall happiness and health but instead consume a lot of water, oil, chemicals, trees, and energy just to produce, package, and transport them. So, consider sticking to the basics – dogs and cats often appreciate the classic items, such as a stick or ball of yarn, meaning you don’t have to buy harmful products to keep them entertained.

Creating Homemade Treats

When thinking about food, you might want to consider creating your own homemade treats and enlisting your furry friend in your food recycling efforts. Many households waste eyewatering amounts of food and all the resources inputted into producing that food. So, if you have scraps and food that you intend to throw away, consider transforming these excess resources into some homemade pet treats.

Don’t overfeed your pet

It’s vital not to allow your pet to consume more than they really need. Overconsumption leads to a higher demand for new resources, putting a strain on our environment. Plus, cat and dog food contribute to the overall impact of harmful industrial meat production, while many kinds of cereal that pets eat contribute to the amount of carcinogenic glyphosate in our ecosystem. Furthermore, you must consider that pet food also demands much energy, oil, and water for manufacturing, packaging, and transportation. So, all in all, you might want to keep your pet’s environmental carbon footprint minimal by only giving them what they need.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, you now know more about you can become an eco-friendlier pet parent. Nowadays, it has never been more crucial to be conscious of the environmental impact you are having on our ecosystem, especially with the increasing concern of climate change, pollution, and eyewatering amounts of waste. This is why we need to adjust every aspect of our daily lives – and our furry friend’s life, for that matter.

So, whilst it is hard to constantly keep the environment in mind when raising and taking care of a pet, you can help protect our planet a little more by following these few little hints today!