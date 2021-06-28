Here Are Some Environment Friendly Alternatives To Plastic Water Bottles

Plastic bottles are an easy and convenient option as you can buy them almost anywhere at any time. You can grab a plastic water bottle with your meal deal at a supermarket and think nothing of it. However, more and more people are starting to think about the carbon footprint left behind as a result of excessive plastic use. There are 46,600 pieces of plastic in every square mile of the ocean and each day roughly 8 million pieces of plastic find their way into the oceans. Things have to change and one way you can reduce your carbon footprint is to use environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic water bottles.

Here are four eco-friendly alternatives you can try.

1. Stainless Steel Water Bottles

Stainless steel water bottles are all the rage right now as can get a range of different colors, styles, features, and more. If you are worried that the metal will affect the taste of the water then you can opt for a style that has a lining inside so that there is no metal taste. The best thing about stainless steel water bottles is that they are a natural temperature conductor, so if you put something cold in the bottle, it will stay cold and the same applies if you put something hot in the bottle. Different brands design their bottles with different purposes in mind, for example, Iron Flask Inc. was designed to be a travel water bottle, which is why the different models are built with integrated handles on the lids. So if you are someone on the move a lot then you should find a bottle that fits this lifestyle.

2. Ceramic Water Bottles

Another alternative you may want to consider is using ceramic containers to hold your water. However, while it is certainly an eco-friendly option it can cause issues in other ways. For example, ceramic tends to be heavier than your other options, so it is not a travel-friendly option. Ceramic is probably best used at home and it can serve a dual purpose as a water container and as an artistic object – if you get one with a cool design.

3. Glass Water Bottles

4.water bottles are another great alternative to plastic ones as they are not only eco-friendly but they also keep your water tasting great. Additionally, it stays colder for longer compared to plastic and it is infinitely recyclable. The drawback of glass is that it is fragile, but new technology is continuously being developed to help strengthen glass and prevent bottles from shattering.

4. Boxed Water Bottles

Boxed water bottles are a relatively new trend to hit the scenes but they are making one hell of an impact. Research has found that a boxed bottle of water has a 36% lower carbon footprint than plastic water bottles. Boxed water bottles are 100% recyclable and also refillable if you take reasonable care of your bottle. They do have a short lifespan but the benefits certainly outweigh that one issue. If you need something easy to have on the go then boxed water bottles are a great option but be mindful of putting it in any bags as it could get squashed and burst or something may poke a hole in it. They tend to be relatively durable and have a thick build but it is better to be safe than sorry.

5. Canned Water

Another relatively new alternative that has recently become widely available is canned water. While this might seem like a strange concept, people are twice as likely to recycle aluminum than they are plastic. So you still have the convenience of being able to grab a can on the go and unlike plastic, cans are infinitely recyclable. What’s more, aluminum cans cover the costs of their recycling, which helps the overall collection and recycling of other materials too.

Why Is It Important?

The world is facing a serious climate change issue and if people do not take action now then future generations will be living in an environmentally challenged world. If you think that one person can’t make a difference then think again, because if everyone had that point of view that nothing would ever change. Something as simple as opting for a stainless steel water bottle instead of a plastic bottle makes a big difference in the long run, especially if everyone begins to do the same.

There’s plenty of alternatives available to choose from, so make a small change today and enjoy your water knowing you are helping to save the planet.