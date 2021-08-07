The fashion world is awash with so many brands leaving you spoilt for choice. Luxury fashion houses design, create and market high-quality fashions that are providing trendsetting clothing and accessories that come with a hefty price tag.

Many world-renowned fashion brands are based in Europe, especially in Italy, France, and the U.K. Perhaps you may know them by their names but not their in-depth, rich history.

Here is a comprehensive guide to five of the high-end fashion brands you should know.

Fendi

If you like Italian Fashion designs, then Fendi should be the brand that reigns in your closet. As is widely known, the house of Fendi was founded in 1925 by the designer couple Edoardo and Adele Fendi.

The brand is revered for its pioneering work of using Fur in designing its products producing creations that have passed the test of time and become a symbol of fashion all around the globe.

Unfortunately, the company experienced internal family squabble that strained its reputation and production for many years, ultimately being sold to LVMH. Prominent celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Nicki Minaj have promoted the brand by wearing and showcasing the designs on social media and social events.

Dior

French designs have been renowned for their unique and unrivalled designs for many years.

One of the famous French fashion houses is Christian Dior, fondly known as Dior, founded back in 1946 by french designer Christian Dior.

The luxurious French fashion house has cut a niche by specializing in women’s clothing from footwear, handbags, cosmetics, perfumes, jewelry, and sunglasses.

However, the brand has branched to create men’s clothing and accessories through its Dior Homme collection. To push its brand, the company has relied on celebrity ambassadors such as Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, and Rihanna.

Ulla Johnson

Are you tired of having only Italian and French designer products in your closet?

Well, you can try luxury products by American creative and fashion designers. Welcome, Ulla Johnson fashion brand.

The brand was started by Ulla Johnson, a New York fashion designer, back in 2000 as a small fashion house but has grown tremendously to rub shoulders with some of the more established luxury brands. The brand has a presence in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the U.S, specializing in women’s fashion trends and accessories.

Jane Tank in Periscope, Ares Shorts in Indigo Tie Dye, Kasim Dress in Midnight, and Brier Denim Jean in Lilac are some of the latest styles from Ulla Johnson that you can wear to your outdoor weekend events.

Versace

Versace is another Italian fashion powerhouse that reigns supreme in the world of fashion and encapsulates everything that you have come to know about fashion.

The company was founded in Milan by Gianni Versace in 1978. Unfortunately, he was murdered in 1997, but not after establishing the fashion brand to great heights. The company was taken over by his sister and business partner, Donatella.

Versace specializes in Italian-made ready-to-wear clothing products and accessories for men and women, coming in different vibrant graphics, bright colors, and bold patterns. Versace’s official logo is the head of the Greek mythological figure Medusa. Noteworthy is that Versace remains one of the few family-owned high-end companies.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton is yet another French fashion powerhouse and among the oldest luxury brands in the world. It was founded in 1854 by Louis Vuitton in Paris.

The fashion company creates an array of exquisite and highly sought-after fashion products, including bags, shoes, and jewelry that bear its famous trademark LV monogram. The brand was named the world’s most valuable luxury brand for six consecutive years between 2006 and 2012, proving its long standing reputation. Like other fashion brands, Louis Vuitton relies on celebrity ambassadors to push its products.