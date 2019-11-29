Holiday Gift Ideas With The Earth In Mind

Our Wild Calling: A New Book From Richard Louv

In Last Child in the Woods, Richard Louv inspired an international movement to connect children and nature. In his new book. Our Wild Calling, he redefines the future of human-animal coexistence by exploring how the powerful and mysterious bonds between animals and humans can transform our mental, physical, and spiritual lives, serve as an antidote to the growing epidemic of human loneliness, and help us tap into the empathy required to preserve life on Earth. The book is chock full of interviews with researchers, theologians, wildlife experts, indigenous healers, psychologists, and others to show how people are communicating with animals in ancient and new ways. Just how do dogs teach children ethical behavior? Can animal-assisted therapy transform the mental health field? And what role does the human-animal relationship play in our spiritual health? Louv searches for answers to these timeless questions and sheds new light on the always delightful relationship between our species and others.

LIFX: Smart Bulbs, No Strings (Or Hub) Attached

You do what you can to recycle more. You offset your air travel with carbon credits. You even have a programmable thermostat. So why do you still have dumb bulbs? Get a wifi-connected smart bulb — or an entire set — from LIFX, and bathe in any color sweet light and wallow in the energy savings compared to your older less efficient bulbs. While several brands of smart bulbs are available, you won’t need a separate lighting hub to run the bulbs from LIFX—just screw it into a socket, download the app or attach it to your Alexa or Google Home or Apple Home account and go. The scheduling function will allow you to automate household lighting and save money on electricity.

Simply Straws

Simply Straws offers simple solutions to reduce single-use plastics through reusable straws, utensils, and drinkware. The company was founded by a mother-daughter duo with a passion to protect nature and make a positive change in the world, and prides itself on being a certified B Corporation, a WBENC Certified Women Business Enterprise, and a member of 1% For The Planet. Their straws are handcrafted, with minimal environmental impact and provide a great alternative to plastic in your soda or boba tea.