Home Energy Checklist – Check These 5 Things Before You Compare Electricity Providers

Are you always careful with your energy consumption patterns and yet somehow end up with a worrying electricity bill? Chances are, you might be in need of making more than just lifestyle changes.

In recent years, electricity prices have been quite volatile, making planning in advance challenging for households. However, if you are nearing your contract’s end and considering switching to a new electricity provider, then it might be the right time to compare electricity NSW prices and retailers.

Energy Provider Checklist

This article enlists everything you need to check while you make the comparisons.

1. Take a look at your everyday practices: Every homeowner wants their home to be comfortable, a place where they can relax, rejuvenate, and carry out everyday tasks. Here are some tips that can help you with the same while allowing you to save more:

Consider getting smart meters to ensure you are notified when the energy consumption is at its peak

Use a ceiling fan for better circulation of air

Keep the air conditioner running between the temperature range of 22 to 26 degrees Celsius

During winters, keep the heater’s temperature between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius

Close curtains and blinds during summer days to prevent your house from overheating

Open the windows in the evenings to let the fresh breeze in

During the day, avoid turning on lights. Instead, rely on natural light.

2. Understand how your home’s layout might be beneficial: If your house is North-facing, it will likely receive more sunlight during the summer months than during the winter months. Making adjustments to your cooling and heating systems can be the key to utilising these areas well while adding to your savings. Here are more tips you can consider to make your home energy-efficient:

Make the best of the heat during winter months while leaving the area unoccupied and unattended during summer afternoons

Check for heat leaks through the doors, windows, and ceilings. Consider repairing these spots as they allow for easy heat movement, resulting in air conditioners or heaters working harder to maintain ambient temperature.

3. Reconsider your electricity supply choices and preferences: A household can choose between single and time-of-use tariff plans depending on their requirements. However, if you feel that you need to switch electricity retailers, then these tips will help you compare electricity providers in NSW:

Time of the day you are using electricity the most

Whether you want protection against price fluctuations

Available billing options

Payment plans that align with your finances

4. Water heating systems: Who doesn’t enjoy getting in a hot shower after a tiring day? However, water heating systems can add up to $600 in electricity bills annually. These costs rise significantly in case of leaks in taps or pipes. If you are looking to save more without having to compromise on your hot water supply, check for the following:

Replace existing water heating systems with more energy-efficient options

Check feasibility for solar water heating systems

Consider installing a Waterwise (AAA) showerhead

Opt for tankless water heating systems

Install a smart timer on electric storage units

5. Make smart appliance switches: An outdated appliance can draw more electricity to produce the same amount of output. These appliances can cause a spike in electricity bills. To prevent this from happening, do the following:

Check the energy rating label before buying an appliance

Install smart appliances that can be controlled remotely

Replace old Halogen lights with smart and brighter LED lights

Opt for smart monitors, smart printers, and smart air conditioners

Dig through previous bills to understand whether the spike has been a recent one or it has been building up over time

If you have a small office, consider turning devices off instead of keeping them on standby

Closing Notes

A household often worries about bills and budgeting. While you could always make the right decisions, chances are that your appliances or current energy plans might not align with your financial goals. It is always best to keep an open mind when thinking about switching and carefully compare electricity plans in NSW to make a sound decision.