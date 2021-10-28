Home Remedies For Treating Hair Loss in Canada

Hair loss is a common issue that men all over the world are forced to deal with. In fact, this condition affects up to half of the male population.

Caused by a number of factors, including genetics, hormonal imbalances, stress, and malnutrition, treating hair loss can be rather tricky. Luckily for us, there are new medications and remedies constantly being developed in order to promote healthy hair growth.

In this article, we will be discussing a few home remedies that you could use to prevent further hair loss. More so, we will mention one specific Canadian brand that has achieved plenty of success in fighting male pattern baldness. So if you would like to find out more about hair loss treatments in Canada, just keep reading.

Fighting Hair Loss

Unfortunately, male pattern baldness is a very common issue that affects many men all over the world. In fact, roughly 50% of men experience severe hair loss by the time they turn 50. On top of this, more than 9 million Canadians currently suffer from male pattern baldness.

With that being said, it is worth noting that up to 95% of hair loss cases can be treated or prevented if the necessary steps are taken. Luckily for us, plenty of brands and companies work alongside men to prevent hair loss and treat male pattern baldness. There are also new medications and treatments constantly being released.

Home Remedies

If you are affected by male pattern baldness or hair loss, it is highly recommended that you consider a few home remedies before starting medical treatments. Even though there are medications and treatments that you could also look into, home remedies are much more affordable and realistic.

Scalp Massage

Massaging the scalp is a simple way in which you can promote hair growth. This is especially true when used in conjunction with masks and hair oils.

When you massage your scalp, you essentially stimulate the hair follicles and promote healthier hair growth. This will lead to having thicker hair in the long run. More so, when you massage your scalp, you reduce your stress levels, which has a positive effect on hair loss.

Aloe Vera

People have been using aloe vera to treat hair loss for a number of years. This gel soothes the scalp and softens the hair. In the long run, this can reduce dandruff and unblock any hair follicles that may have been clogged by oil or other substances.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains several essential vitamins and minerals that can be used to promote hair growth. If you use this oil, make sure that you apply it to the hair before you go to bed and wash it out in the morning. This will give the oil plenty of time to soak into the hair follicles.

Fish Oil

If you are looking to strengthen your hair, try consuming fish oil supplements once a day. This substance contains antioxidants, which help improve your hair density and diameter. On top of this, you will notice reduced hair loss within just a couple of weeks of using fish oil.

Ginseng

Ginseng supplements can also be used to promote hair growth. This substance essentially stimulates hair follicles, leading to reduced hair loss and healthier growth.

Upguys

Upguys is a highly successful Canadian brand that has been helping men with hair loss for a number of years. They have developed a variety of treatments and medications that can be used to get fast results.

At Upguys, they understand just how important your hair is. Many men see their hair as one of the most important aspects of their appearance – for this reason, a receding hairline is likely to have a massive effect on their self-confidence.

However, this does not have to be the case. Upguys will provide you with a personalized treatment plan in order to reduce your hair loss and promote healthy hair growth. Within just a few weeks, you will notice incredible results.

If you are struggling with hair loss or male pattern baldness, there are plenty of solutions to consider. This includes a number of home remedies, such as massaging the scalp and using aloe vera, coconut oil, fish oil, or ginseng.

On top of this, you could look into a number of treatment plans offered by various hair loss specialists around the country. Upguys is a massively successful company that has been helping men who struggle with hair loss for a number of years.